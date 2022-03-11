Family of Black man shot by Kansas City police sues for $10M

The household of a Black man shot and killed by a white Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, police officer in 2020 is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for no less than $10 million

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Donnie Sanders’ household accuses the officer, Blayne Newton, of utilizing extreme pressure when he shot Sanders on March 12, 2020. It additionally accuses the board, which oversees the Kansas Metropolis Police Division, of not correctly coaching or disciplining officers in the usage of lethal pressure, The Kansas Metropolis Star reported.

Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police, stated the division doesn’t touch upon pending litigation.

Sanders’ demise is likely one of the outstanding circumstances in Kansas Metropolis involving Black folks cited by civil rights activists when pushing for modifications to the Police Division.

Newton shot Sanders, 47, thrice after he adopted Sanders’ car into an alley. Sanders parked the car and ran, with Newton chasing him, police have stated.

Police dashcam video data Newton yelling instructions at Sanders to cease and present his fingers however the video doesn’t seize the taking pictures. Kansas Metropolis police weren’t carrying physique cameras on the time however have since begun doing so.

Newton advised investigators he believed he noticed a gun in Sanders’ hand. No weapon was discovered; investigators stated Sanders had solely a cellphone in his jacket pocket.

Two witnesses reported they noticed Newton strolling backward whereas yelling instructions as Sanders approached along with his arm prolonged.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, citing an investigation by Kansas Metropolis police and the Missouri State Freeway Patrol, decided final 12 months that the witnesses’ statements collaborated Newton’s account that he shot Sanders as a result of he was afraid for his life.

Newton was not charged and returned to work as a patrol officer.

He underwent one other evaluate after witnesses stated he put his knee on the again of a Black girl who was on the bottom throughout an arrest — one other case that sparked protests.