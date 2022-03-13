Family Of Donnell Rochester Demand Justice After Being Fatally Shot By Baltimore Police

Eighteen-year-old Donnell Rochester was shot and killed by police on Feb. 19 in northeast Baltimore. In accordance with WBAL-TV, at about 3:15 p.m. that Saturday, officers responded to a automobile of curiosity in connection to a theft within the 3200 block of Hillen Street.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison mentioned the BPD’s Cellular Metro Unit approached the automotive, inflicting the driving force, later recognized as Rochester, to get again in and take off. Physique cam footage reveals the officers flanking the automotive and whereas Rochester makes an attempt to get away, hits an officer; in response the cop begins taking pictures into the automobile.
Harrison confirms a second officer on foot additionally begins firing. It’s nonetheless unclear nonetheless, what precisely brought about the officers to open heavy fireplace at what gave the impression to be the beginning of a police pursuit.
After a brief distance, Rochester stops the automotive and surrenders, having been hit by the gunfire. He was reportedly handcuffed whereas bleeding out. The teenager died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
Rochester’s family called for justice final Tuesday in entrance of the Baltimore police headquarters.
“He’s alleged to nonetheless be right here, and it’s simply not truthful,” mentioned Rochester’s aunt, Markai Jackson.
The officers concerned, Robert Mauri and Connor Murray, are at present on administrative depart because the division conducts their investigation.
“It’s harmless till you’re confirmed responsible. Don’t overlook that. So, you’ll be able to’t even cost him with something as a result of he wasn’t even confirmed responsible of something,” mentioned Shanika Jackson, Rochester’s cousin. “He shouldn’t have died like that, interval.”
Baltimore police merely instructed the outlet they have been conscious of the protest “and can proceed to help people’ rights to peacefully protest in Baltimore.”
Kevin Jenkins, 18, pal of Rochester, instructed the Baltimore Sun, “The police, they deal with folks like they’re not human. His story must be heard as a result of it’s not simply him — it’s Freddie Grey … and all of the others. That is a part of a pattern.”
The Lawyer Normal’s Impartial Investigations Division and state protocol are wanting additional into this case.