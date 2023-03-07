Family of fentanyl overdose victim, activists meet privately with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD interim superintendent

“l will fight as long as necessary. My son’s life mattered to me,” mentioned the mum of Jose Alberto Perez, who was once discovered unresponsive in January after taking a tablet.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Lilia Astudillo had friends and family attend her Carrollton house on Monday as they prayed a rosary 40 days after the drug overdose dying of her son.

Her son, Jose Alberto Perez, died in past due January of fentanyl poisoning. He was once discovered unresponsive in his house.

Fentanyl is why Jose Alberto Perez will endlessly be 14 years previous. Fentanyl could also be why his mom met privately with the interim superintendent for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD on Monday.

“This time it happened to me. You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow and it shouldn’t keep happening,” Astudillo mentioned in Spanish.

Astudillo and activist Carlos Quintanilla are petitioning for a fund to lend a hand households with funeral prices and for an nameless tip line to catch drug sellers and making drug trying out out there to folks who cannot find the money for it.

“That’s a crisis in our community that parents like Lilia Astudillo could not get help for her child,” mentioned Quintanilla.

Perez is one of 3 youngsters who died. Seven extra scholars overdosed and survived.

Those overdoses are most probably hooked up to at least one drug area. Another overdose was once reported Friday in the toilet at R.L. Turner High School.

An electronic mail was once despatched to to folks alerting them of the news: “This is a community challenge. It will take all of us working together to fight the fentanyl epidemic. We need everyone’s help, if you see something, if you hear something, you must say something. Together, we can stop this epidemic.”

Astudillo and Quintanilla’s petition is going past the district. Quintanilla hopes to additionally enchantment to the world’s district legal professionals.

“Enhance bonds, increase criminal penalties, and declare war against the drug dealers,” mentioned Quintanilla.

“l will fight as long as necessary. My son’s life mattered to me,” Astudillo mentioned.