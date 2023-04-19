florida-news

Family of victims in Orlando Easter Day shootings speak for the first time

April 19, 2023
posting


Family speaks about deadly Easter Day shooting in Orlando

The family of three victims killed in an Easter Day shooting spoke publicly about the massacre. Three people, including a young child, were found dead inside a home, and the suspected shooter was killed by police.

ORLANDO, Fla.The Fulmore family held media availability to speak about their family members that were shot and killed on Easter morning. The news conference was led by Darnita Fulmore, the daughter of 69-year-old victim Carole Fulmore and mother of one of the two child victims, 13-year-old Damionna Reed.  

Orlando Police responded to a shooting on April 9 where officials say two children and a woman were found dead inside a home, and the suspected shooter, Lacorvis Tamar Daley, was shot and killed by police. 

According to Fulmore, she and Daley got into an argument over the phone, and he threatened to hurt her mother if she did not come home within the next five minutes. Officials say Daley ended up shooting Fulmore’s mother, daughter, and his 7-year-old son, Cameron Bouie. The family is still trying to process this tragic event. 

“Just the thought of having a massacre in my house. Just the thought of I wasn’t there to protect them,” Fulmore said. “Just the thought of they looked up to me, as mommy and daughter and I couldn’t help them. Just the thought of his mind snapping out within three minutes. Mental health is real.” 


There is a GoFundMe set up to support the family during this difficult time that can be found here. 

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram