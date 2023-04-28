Family of woman who died in a county jail gets $7M settlement





LaSalle Corrections, a for-profit corporate that ran the Bowie County jail in Texas, used to be the topic of a WFAA investigation into the negligent hospital therapy that resulted in Holly Austin’s demise. Austin’s circle of relatives just lately won a $7 million settlement in a lawsuit they filed in opposition to LaSalle Corrections. Austin’s case used to be one of a number of deaths that came about in jails run through the corporate that have been highlighted in a WFAA collection referred to as “Jailed to Death” in December of 2019.

Surveillance video proven all the way through the trial confirmed Austin struggling in her mobile whilst being overlooked through the jailers. Lawyers representing LaSalle didn’t reply to emails searching for remark at the settlement. Advocates for Austin and her circle of relatives hope that this settlement sends a message to different prisons and jails that human existence isn’t to be taken evenly.

In April of 2019, Austin used to be booked into the Bi-state Jail on a misdemeanor probation violation. Over the path of the next weeks, Austin’s well being deteriorated, however she used to be again and again overlooked through LaSalle’s clinical team of workers when she sought assist. She used to be even instructed that she used to be pretending to be unwell. Her husband introduced her drugs to the jail, however they weren’t administered. In the ultimate 48 hours of her existence, Austin used to be noticed on video struggling in her mobile however now not receiving any help.

Austin’s circle of relatives watched in horror as they noticed pictures of her struggling earlier than her demise. There have been a large number of circumstances of jail team of workers ignoring her requests for meals and water whilst she languished in her mobile. On a number of events, guards falsely logged visible tests on their cellular gadgets. Austin used to be discovered useless in her mobile through guards, who then tried to restore her.

“This case is among the worst atrocities we’ve seen,” stated Erik Heipt, an lawyer for Austin’s circle of relatives. “We hope that this result sends a powerful message to every single jail and prison in America that this type of blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. This outcome should serve as a wake-up call to all private jail and prison operators—not just in Texas, but everywhere: If you’re going to cut corners and put profits over people’s lives, there will be a steep price to pay.”

Holly Austin’s mom, Mary Mathis, and husband, Mike Austin, stated they was hoping this prison battle would save you extra deaths. They say Holly, who used to be sort and compassionate, would have sought after to assist others, even strangers. They consider this victory will give them some closure as they transfer ahead and hope that adjustments are made to how jails deal with their inmates. They are not looking for what took place to Holly to occur to any individual else.