Family on vacation watches disabled grandfather escape burning home on doorbell cam

The start of a family vacation to South Dakota ended quickly at 2:30 in the morning Saturday when Shawnee Snider got a ring doorbell notification. “Dialed 911 and told them I think my house is on fire. I’m out of town and I’m watching it from my camera. My father is inside, he’s an amputee and my three dogs,” Snider said. Snider and her husband watched from hours away. “I was scared for my dad. I could hear my dogs barking. I was scared for them. I didn’t know how bad it was because you can only see so much and I was so far away. It’s not like you could just jump in the car from work or you know wherever you’re at and go look,” Snider said. That’s when they saw her dad roll out in his wheelchair. In the video, you can hear Snider’s husband talk to him through the device. Snider says her dad was asleep on the couch and woke up to windows breaking. He got their three dogs out and escaped. But two of the female dogs went back inside. While the house was on fire their male dog would not leave their back door. They quickly understood why. “Because now we know the other two were in the basement and that’s how you get to the basement is through the back door. He even was growling at firefighters and trying to get down,” Snider said. Hours later, they found one dog under rubble, alive. The other dog didn’t make it. Now the family is just trying to figure out where to go from here. “I have a camper on the other side of the house. And obviously, they saved it from burning and it’s not much but it’s somewhere I can sit that is ours,” Snider said.





