JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father mentioned he and his circle of relatives might be accumulating Saturday for a vigil from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to remember his son who was once killed Wednesday in a double shooting in Arlington.

The double shooting was once reported round 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Square at 59 Caroline Apartments, an condo advanced on Fort Caroline Road in the University Park house. A 17-year-old Ribault High School scholar is dealing with a couple of fees — together with automobile robbery and ownership of a firearm via a juvenile antisocial — in reference to the shooting, however he has now not been charged with the homicides.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mentioned a witness within the condo referred to as 911, and Aiken mentioned when police arrived they discovered a person, recognized via circle of relatives as 20-year-old Craivon Aiken, and some other guy useless.

Craivon Aiken’s father, Craig Aiken, mentioned since he discovered Wednesday that his son was once killed, the times had been cloudy and he’s had a difficult time coping with truth. He mentioned it’s arduous figuring out that one in every of his youngsters is not with him, particularly since simply six years in the past, he was once reunited along with his daughter Kamiyah Mobley 18 years after she was once abducted from a Jacksonville clinic proper after her beginning in 1998.

Craig Aiken mentioned Craivon Aiken was once the youngest of 8 youngsters and leaves in the back of two of his personal.

Craig Aiken mentioned that despite the fact that Craivon Aiken was once more youthful than Mobley, as soon as the circle of relatives was once reunited together with her, he handled her like a bit of sister.

He additionally mentioned he needs to assist in making positive one thing like this doesn’t occur to different households.

Police have mentioned the purpose for the shooting is unclear, but it surely’s early in the investigation.