Family speaks at Amir Locke’s funeral: ‘You ambushed my nephew’

Amir Locke, 22, was killed by officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant.
Grieving family and friends are gathering Thursday at the funeral of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant.
Locke, who was fatally shot on Feb. 2, was not named in the no-knock warrant.
Body camera video showed officers executing the warrant and finding Locke, who didn’t live at the home, sleeping under a blanket on the couch. Locke was seen holding a gun as he sat up; he was shot less than 10 seconds after officers entered the room, still covered in the blanket.
Speaking to the officers, Locke’s aunt, Linda Tyler, said at the funeral, “You did have time to subdue him.”
“You had time to assess the situation, you had time to secure it, but you didn’t. So you don’t need further training — you need to be fired,” she said. “You ambushed my nephew, you took his life. And while he didn’t matter to you … he mattered to this whole family. He mattered to this community.”
Relatives of George Floyd and Botham Jean, who were also killed at the hands of police, attended Locke’s funeral.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis.
Locke’s funeral is at the same church where a funeral was held last year for 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Wright was shot dead at a traffic stop by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who claimed she mistook her gun for a Taser. The officer was found guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter and is set to be sentenced on Friday.
Locke’s shooting remains under investigation.
ABC News’ Adia Robinson and Kendall Ross contributed to this report.