Family, supporters protest justice system after suspect accused of shooting teen 22 times released on bond

HOUSTON – Family, friends and supporters of Diamond Alvarez gathered to protest the justice system Wednesday after the suspect accused of killing the 16-year-old girl was released on bond.

The protest will be held outside the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, where they marched to the criminal courthouse.

Alvarez was killed Jan. 11 after being shot 22 times by her boyfriend, Frank Deleon Jr., 17, in a southwest Houston neighborhood, according to Houston police.

Investigators said Deleon was romantically involved, or in a love triangle, with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez found out about the other relationship, the two agreed to meet around 9:30 p.m. at a park located in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Alvarez’s family said she was outside walking the family dog, “Peanut,” when they heard gunshots. Her parents became concerned and her mother dialed her phone, but received no response. Alvarez’s mother and stepfather then went outside and found Peanut alone. Immediately, they knew something was wrong.

After searching the neighborhood, they found Alvarez lying in a field.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive,” Anna Machado, the girl’s mother, said.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and then the sound of tires screeching as a vehicle fled the area, according to HPD.

During the investigation, Deleon Jr. was identified as the gunman and was arrested Jan. 17. He was charged with murder and released the next day after posting a $250,000 bond.

Diamond’s mother, Anna Machado, is questioning why he was released from jail. She said she’s tired of judges letting criminals post bond and get back on the streets. She said her daughter didn’t deserve to be shot and killed.

“This is a really delicate case which draws attention to the various systems that fail our community. We must do better to provide families safer communities and to hold all people accountable for their action. We will make multiple stops to bring attention to the people who we must hold accountable for these cases,” said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL executive director.

The District Attorney’s Office responded to the march with the following statement:

“We are fully focused on getting justice for Diamond. We fully support getting violent criminals off our streets, and we will do everything in our power to convict the defendant of this vicious murder and deliver justice to Diamond’s family, her friends, and the entire community,” said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.”