Family vows legal action against officer accused of kneeling on 12-year-old girl’s neck

Courtesy of scholar at Lincoln Center College

(KENOSHA, Wis.) — The daddy of a 12-year-old lady referred to as for expenses to be filed towards an off-duty police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who appeared to kneel on his daughter’s neck whereas making an attempt to cease a struggle.

“She’s humiliated, she’s traumatized. Every single day I gotta hear, ‘Daddy, I do not wanna go to high school,'” the daddy, Jerrel Perez, stated throughout a press convention in Kenosha Wednesday.

“It breaks me as a result of I wasn’t there to assist her,” he added. “I felt helpless.”

Movies of the incident, which passed off at Lincoln Center College in Kenosha on March 4, have been captured by college students and went viral.

Perez stated that after the incident passed off, he thought that his daughter was making an attempt to get out of her punishment when she complained about ache in her neck, however stated that hours later he watched the video.

“I wish to see this officer get charged,” Perez stated, including that his daughter is in remedy and seeing a health care provider as a consequence of a neck damage.

The Kenosha Police Division and the Kenosha Unified College District introduced earlier this month that they’ve launched an investigation into the incident.

A video taken by one of many college students on the college was obtained by ABC Information and reveals the officer responding to a reported struggle between two college students.

The 12-year-old lady, who’s within the sixth grade, seems to push the officer after which he pins her to the bottom and seems to kneel on her neck, in line with the video. It’s unclear what occurred earlier than or after.

The Kenosha Police Division launched a press release on March 7 addressing the incident.

Based on KPD, after a struggle broke out between two college students within the cafeteria throughout lunch, Kenosha Unified College District staff, together with the off-duty officer, intervened and one employees member was injured.

“Ok.P.D. has watched the video clip and has seen the picture which has been broadly shared on social media over the weekend. We’re keenly conscious of the numerous sensitivity surrounding the picture. Ok.P.D., along with Ok.U.S.D. is investigating the incident in its entirety whereas being cautious to not make conclusions based mostly off of a small piece of data shared on social media,” police stated. “Each companies will look to our respective insurance policies and procedures for steerage on this circumstance. It’s the highest precedence of these officers who work in our faculties to offer a protected and safe studying setting for our kids and employees.”

The officer is a 37-year-old male with 4 years of service at KPD, police stated, however when requested by ABC Information whether or not the officer’s identification shall be revealed, a KPD spokesman declined to remark.

Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the Kenosha Unified College District, advised ABC Information on March eight that the officer is a “part-time KUSD worker, who was employed as an off-duty Kenosha police officer,” and is “at present on a paid go away from the district.”

“We recognize your endurance as we work with the Kenosha Police Division to research the info surrounding this incident,” she added.

Police didn’t instantly reply to a request for updates on the investigation.

Household legal professional Drew DeVinney stated through the press convention Wednesday that the household goes to take authorized motion towards police and the college quickly.

DeVinney disputed the allegation that the lady pushed the officer and stated that she was charged with “disorderly conduct.”

Requested if the lady is going through any expenses, police declined to remark.

Perez expressed outrage over the police officer’s ways, evaluating the picture to George Floyd — the Minnesota man who was killed in Could 2020 after a police officer positioned a knee on his neck for 9 minutes.

Amid a nationwide push for police reform after Floyd’s demise, Wisconsin banned using police chokeholds in June 2021 besides in life-threatening conditions or when a police officer has to defend themselves. Chokeholds embody varied neck restraints.

DeVinney stated Wednesday that the police and the college have refused to share video captured on safety cameras of the incident with the household.

Ruder advised ABC Information final week that they can not launch the footage as it is a pending investigation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.