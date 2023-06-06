Family wants justice after motel manager was hit, killed by driver who left road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Standall Brooks had a undertaking that he was enthusiastic about: to revive and strengthen an outdated motel in Winter Haven. However, on Saturday afternoon, whilst sporting out this undertaking, he was all for a dangerous twist of fate that his fiancée, Neechelle Hollis, unearths tough to imagine.

Hollis stated, “I keep trying to tell myself that this is a nightmare, and I’m going to wake up from it. The only thing I could do was scream.”

The driver of a Ford Focus hit and killed Brooks when the automobile plowed into the entrance place of job of the Economy Inn Suites, positioned subsequent to a hectic stretch of Cypress Gardens Boulevard, and Brooks was operating outdoor on the time.

According to members of the family, Brooks had simply completed repairing a number of air con devices and had begun cleansing the home windows on the entrance of the motel when the driver veered off Cypress Gardens Boulevard and crashed into the entrance place of job round 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Brooks was hit without delay and landed within the motel, the place he tragically kicked the bucket right away.

WFTS

Brooks’ members of the family had been within the neighborhood of the crash, however they had been unaware that Brooks was cleansing the home windows on the time he was hit.

Hollis and different members of the family remembered Brooks as a hard-working guy who equipped for his circle of relatives, was fast to assist others, and impressed his fiancée and sons day by day. Malachi Hollis, one in all his two teenage sons, stated, “I know without him, I probably wouldn’t be half the man I am today.” Ne’Montay Hollis, his different son, is made up our minds to graduate highschool in honor of his overdue father.

Hollis and different members of the family have expressed their frustration with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which has stated that the 29-year-old driver who hit Brooks could have had a clinical emergency that led to the crash. Hollis, then again, does no longer imagine that is the case and stated, “There is no medical condition that you can have, to me, that would justify what you’ve done.”

Brooks’ members of the family imagine that justice will have to be served and that the driver should be held in charge of their movements, as they have got been left to grieve the lack of a cherished circle of relatives member. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to research the crash, pointing out that the driver has been cooperative, consented to a blood check, and has a clinical historical past. The investigation may just take a number of months.