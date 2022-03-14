Fan buys Tom Brady’s “last” touchdown football for $518,628 — then Brady unretires

An unknown fan paid greater than half 1,000,000 {dollars} for the final soccer Tom Brady threw in an NFL recreation earlier than retiring final season. However the ball has now misplaced a lot of its worth after the 44-year-old athlete introduced Sunday that he’s returning to skilled soccer, specialists stated.
The soccer sold for $518,628 on Saturday by New Jersey public sale firm Lelands, with the excessive value pushed partly by the idea that it was used for what can be the final landing go ever thrown by one of many biggest quarterbacks in NFL historical past. Roughly 24 hours after the public sale closed, Brady announced by way of Twitter that he would return to the NFL, marking a troublesome break for the profitable bidder.
“The ball is value loads much less now,” sports activities memorabilia skilled David Kohler informed CBS MoneyWatch, including that when Brady throws one other landing, the ball’s worth shall be “a fraction of what it was value.”
It is unclear if the public sale winner supposed to maintain the soccer or promote it for the next value later. Lelands declined to determine the profitable bidder.
“I simply hate to be the man who paid $500,000 for Tom Brady’s final landing go,” CBS Sports activities host Adam Zucker informed CBS Information.
Brady is the one quarterback in historical past to win a championship over age 40 with two NFL completely different groups. He has received seven NFL championships and appeared in 10 Tremendous Bowls over a span of 22 seasons. Brady additionally has thrown probably the most landing passes of any participant in league historical past and has been chosen Tremendous Bowl MVP 5 instances.
Brady used the soccer offered at public sale on January 23 in Tampa, Florida, to throw a 55-yard landing go to teammate Mike Evans throughout a playoff recreation in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams. After scoring, Evans threw the ball into the stands at Raymond James Stadium. An individual within the crowd caught the ball and determined to public sale it.
“If Evans had not tossed it into the stands, it will nonetheless be within the possession of the Buccaneers and would by no means be supplied publicly,” Lelands wrote in its listing for the soccer.
Brady’s sports activities memorabilia has a historical past for promoting at excessive costs. For instance, an autographed rookie card of Brady sold final June at public sale for $3.1 million. The soccer used to finish his first profession landing offered for greater than $400,000 final Could.