Fan flock to Thunder Alley for the first playoff home game

Thunder Alley used to be full of fanatics for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s first home playoff game. The enthusiasm used to be electrical as masses of other people, each long-time and new fanatics, cheered on the Bolts on Saturday night time.

“My goodness, we’ve been fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning since they played at the fairgrounds. Oh yes, those were the good old days!” mentioned Lightning fan Juan Martinez.

While occasions could have modified, something stays the similar: the Bolts are again for but some other post-season home game.

“They mean Tampa. For me, they represent Tampa. I love attending their games. The spirit and energy we experience is so much fun!” added fan Dalilah Martinez.

The Bolts deliver households and enthusiasts in combination.

“People may think I’m crazy for my love of hockey, but I don’t care! Go Bolts!” exclaimed fan Laura Davis.

“This is my sister right here. If you want true family time in Tampa, this is where you need to be. Come out and support the home team!” added Martinez.

New and die-hard fanatics alike made Thunder Alley come alive.

“This is my first hockey game ever! I’ve never experienced a hockey game before, but I am having so much fun!” mentioned fan Nadia Valentine.

The subsequent home game for the Bolts shall be performed on Monday.