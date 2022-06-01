FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet: Lucas Giolito, Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo (5/31)

Constructing one of the best DFS lineups for Money and GPP contests is all about figuring out one of the best methods to make the most of your accessible finances by evaluating projections to costs. Fortunately, FantasyPros gives a whole suite of DFS instruments that features DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and extra. Under is in the present day’s FanDuel DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet for the pitchers projected to attain probably the most factors.
At present’s FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet
|Lucas Giolito (CWS – P)
|R
|@TOR (Tue 7:07PM)
|Okay. Gausman (R)
|0%
|TOR -1.5
|7.5
|3
|1
|20
|+19
|38.5
|$10,000
|$260
|Frankie Montas (OAK – P)
|R
|HOU (Tue 9:40PM)
|C. Javier (R)
|0%
|HOU -1.5
|7
|3
|2
|44
|+42
|36.7
|$9,200
|$250
|Luis Castillo (CIN – P)
|R
|@BOS (Tue 7:10PM)
|M. Wacha (R)
|0%
|BOS -1.5
|8.5
|3.5
|3
|110
|+107
|34.4
|$7,700
|$224
|Kevin Gausman (TOR – P)
|R
|CWS (Tue 7:07PM)
|L. Giolito (R)
|0%
|TOR -1.5
|7.5
|4.5
|4
|15
|+11
|33.7
|$10,200
|$303
|Cristian Javier (HOU – P)
|R
|@OAK (Tue 9:40PM)
|F. Montas (R)
|0%
|HOU -1.5
|7
|4.5
|5
|62
|+57
|33.3
|$8,700
|$261
|Adam Wainwright (STL – P)
|R
|SD (Tue 7:45PM)
|B. Snell (L)
|0%
|STL -1.5
|8.5
|5
|7
|58
|+51
|31.9
|$8,800
|$276
|Julio Urias (LAD – P)
|L
|PIT (Tue 10:10PM)
|0%
|LAD -1.5
|8
|5
|8
|25
|+17
|30.4
|$9,800
|$322
|Blake Snell (SD – P)
|L
|@STL (Tue 7:45PM)
|A. Wainwright (R)
|0%
|STL -1.5
|8.5
|3.5
|9
|141
|+132
|29.8
|$7,000
|$235
|Charlie Morton (ATL – P)
|R
|@ARI (Tue 9:40PM)
|H. Castellanos (R)
|0%
|ATL -1.5
|9
|5.5
|10
|108
|+98
|29.2
|$7,700
|$264
|Jordan Montgomery (NYY – P)
|L
|LAA (Tue 7:05PM)
|N. Syndergaard (R)
|0%
|NYY -1.5
|8.5
|5
|11
|119
|+108
|28.2
|$7,500
|$266
|Eric Lauer (MIL – P)
|L
|@CHC (Tue 8:05PM)
|J. Steele (L)
|0%
|MIL -1.5
|9.5
|5.5
|12
|5
|-7
|27.7
|$10,600
|$382
|George Kirby (SEA – P)
|R
|@BAL (Tue 7:05PM)
|0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|13
|140
|+127
|26.2
|$7,000
|$267
|Patrick Corbin (WSH – P)
|L
|@NYM (Tue 7:10PM)
|T. Williams (R)
|0%
|NYM -1.5
|9
|4
|14
|155
|+141
|25.3
|$6,800
|$269
|Justin Steele (CHC – P)
|L
|MIL (Tue 8:05PM)
|E. Lauer (L)
|0%
|MIL -1.5
|9.5
|4
|15
|85
|+70
|24.9
|$8,100
|$325
|German Marquez (COL – P)
|R
|MIA (Tue 8:40PM)
|C. Poteet (R)
|0%
|COL -1.5
|11
|6.5
|17
|162
|+145
|24.1
|$6,700
|$277
|Martin Perez (TEX – P)
|L
|TB (Tue 8:05PM)
|R. Yarbrough (L)
|0%
|TEX -1.5
|8
|5
|20
|27
|+7
|22.9
|$9,700
|$423
|Ryan Yarbrough (TB – P)
|L
|@TEX (Tue 8:05PM)
|M. Perez (L)
|0%
|TEX -1.5
|8
|3.5
|21
|176
|+155
|22.9
|$6,400
|$280
|Trevor Williams (NYM – P)
|R
|WSH (Tue 7:10PM)
|P. Corbin (L)
|0%
|NYM -1.5
|9
|5.5
|22
|166
|+144
|22.8
|$6,600
|$289
|Michael Wacha (BOS – P)
|R
|CIN (Tue 7:10PM)
|L. Castillo (R)
|0%
|BOS -1.5
|8.5
|5
|24
|74
|+50
|22.5
|$8,400
|$373
|Noah Syndergaard (LAA – P)
|R
|@NYY (Tue 7:05PM)
|J. Montgomery (L)
|0%
|NYY -1.5
|8.5
|3.5
|25
|71
|+46
|22.3
|$8,500
|$381
|Humberto Castellanos (ARI – P)
|R
|ATL (Tue 9:40PM)
|C. Morton (R)
|0%
|ATL -1.5
|9
|4
|26
|179
|+153
|19.3
|$6,300
|$326
|Cody Poteet (MIA – P)
|R
|@COL (Tue 8:40PM)
|G. Marquez (R)
|0%
|COL -1.5
|11
|5
|28
|194
|+166
|18.9
|$6,100
|$323
Past our fantasy baseball content material, make sure to take a look at our award-winning slate of Fantasy Baseball Tools as you put together to your draft this season.
Mike Maher is an editor and content material supervisor at FantasyPros and BettingPros.
