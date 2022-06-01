FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet: Lucas Giolito, Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo (5/31)

Constructing one of the best DFS lineups for Money and GPP contests is all about figuring out one of the best methods to make the most of your accessible finances by evaluating projections to costs. Fortunately, FantasyPros gives a whole suite of DFS instruments that features DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and extra. Under is in the present day’s FanDuel DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet for the pitchers projected to attain probably the most factors.

At present’s FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet

Lucas Giolito (CWS – P) R @TOR (Tue 7:07PM) Okay. Gausman (R) 0% TOR -1.5 7.5 3 1 20 +19 38.5 $10,000 $260 Frankie Montas (OAK – P) R HOU (Tue 9:40PM) C. Javier (R) 0% HOU -1.5 7 3 2 44 +42 36.7 $9,200 $250 Luis Castillo (CIN – P) R @BOS (Tue 7:10PM) M. Wacha (R) 0% BOS -1.5 8.5 3.5 3 110 +107 34.4 $7,700 $224 Kevin Gausman (TOR – P) R CWS (Tue 7:07PM) L. Giolito (R) 0% TOR -1.5 7.5 4.5 4 15 +11 33.7 $10,200 $303 Cristian Javier (HOU – P) R @OAK (Tue 9:40PM) F. Montas (R) 0% HOU -1.5 7 4.5 5 62 +57 33.3 $8,700 $261 Adam Wainwright (STL – P) R SD (Tue 7:45PM) B. Snell (L) 0% STL -1.5 8.5 5 7 58 +51 31.9 $8,800 $276 Julio Urias (LAD – P) L PIT (Tue 10:10PM) 0% LAD -1.5 8 5 8 25 +17 30.4 $9,800 $322 Blake Snell (SD – P) L @STL (Tue 7:45PM) A. Wainwright (R) 0% STL -1.5 8.5 3.5 9 141 +132 29.8 $7,000 $235 Charlie Morton (ATL – P) R @ARI (Tue 9:40PM) H. Castellanos (R) 0% ATL -1.5 9 5.5 10 108 +98 29.2 $7,700 $264 Jordan Montgomery (NYY – P) L LAA (Tue 7:05PM) N. Syndergaard (R) 0% NYY -1.5 8.5 5 11 119 +108 28.2 $7,500 $266 Eric Lauer (MIL – P) L @CHC (Tue 8:05PM) J. Steele (L) 0% MIL -1.5 9.5 5.5 12 5 -7 27.7 $10,600 $382 George Kirby (SEA – P) R @BAL (Tue 7:05PM) 0% N/A N/A N/A 13 140 +127 26.2 $7,000 $267 Patrick Corbin (WSH – P) L @NYM (Tue 7:10PM) T. Williams (R) 0% NYM -1.5 9 4 14 155 +141 25.3 $6,800 $269 Justin Steele (CHC – P) L MIL (Tue 8:05PM) E. Lauer (L) 0% MIL -1.5 9.5 4 15 85 +70 24.9 $8,100 $325 German Marquez (COL – P) R MIA (Tue 8:40PM) C. Poteet (R) 0% COL -1.5 11 6.5 17 162 +145 24.1 $6,700 $277 Martin Perez (TEX – P) L TB (Tue 8:05PM) R. Yarbrough (L) 0% TEX -1.5 8 5 20 27 +7 22.9 $9,700 $423 Ryan Yarbrough (TB – P) L @TEX (Tue 8:05PM) M. Perez (L) 0% TEX -1.5 8 3.5 21 176 +155 22.9 $6,400 $280 Trevor Williams (NYM – P) R WSH (Tue 7:10PM) P. Corbin (L) 0% NYM -1.5 9 5.5 22 166 +144 22.8 $6,600 $289 Michael Wacha (BOS – P) R CIN (Tue 7:10PM) L. Castillo (R) 0% BOS -1.5 8.5 5 24 74 +50 22.5 $8,400 $373 Noah Syndergaard (LAA – P) R @NYY (Tue 7:05PM) J. Montgomery (L) 0% NYY -1.5 8.5 3.5 25 71 +46 22.3 $8,500 $381 Humberto Castellanos (ARI – P) R ATL (Tue 9:40PM) C. Morton (R) 0% ATL -1.5 9 4 26 179 +153 19.3 $6,300 $326 Cody Poteet (MIA – P) R @COL (Tue 8:40PM) G. Marquez (R) 0% COL -1.5 11 5 28 194 +166 18.9 $6,100 $323



