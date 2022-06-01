MLB Sports

FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet: Lucas Giolito, Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo (5/31)

May 31, 2022
Constructing one of the best DFS lineups for Money and GPP contests is all about figuring out one of the best methods to make the most of your accessible finances by evaluating projections to costs. Fortunately, FantasyPros gives a whole suite of DFS instruments that features DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and extra. Under is in the present day’s FanDuel DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet for the pitchers projected to attain probably the most factors.

For the entire suite of cheat sheets, lineup optimizers, worth performs, wage modifications, and efficiency historical past, head over to our MLB DFS Instruments web page.

At present’s FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet

Lucas Giolito (CWS – P)

R@TOR (Tue 7:07PM)Okay. Gausman (R)

0%TOR -1.57.53120+1938.5$10,000$260
Frankie Montas (OAK – P)

RHOU (Tue 9:40PM)C. Javier (R)

0%HOU -1.573244+4236.7$9,200$250
Luis Castillo (CIN – P)

R@BOS (Tue 7:10PM)M. Wacha (R)

0%BOS -1.58.53.53110+10734.4$7,700$224
Kevin Gausman (TOR – P)

RCWS (Tue 7:07PM)L. Giolito (R)

0%TOR -1.57.54.5415+1133.7$10,200$303
Cristian Javier (HOU – P)

R@OAK (Tue 9:40PM)F. Montas (R)

0%HOU -1.574.5562+5733.3$8,700$261
Adam Wainwright (STL – P)

RSD (Tue 7:45PM)B. Snell (L)

0%STL -1.58.55758+5131.9$8,800$276
Julio Urias (LAD – P)

LPIT (Tue 10:10PM)0%LAD -1.585825+1730.4$9,800$322
Blake Snell (SD – P)

L@STL (Tue 7:45PM)A. Wainwright (R)

0%STL -1.58.53.59141+13229.8$7,000$235
Charlie Morton (ATL – P)

R@ARI (Tue 9:40PM)H. Castellanos (R)

0%ATL -1.595.510108+9829.2$7,700$264
Jordan Montgomery (NYY – P)

LLAA (Tue 7:05PM)N. Syndergaard (R)

0%NYY -1.58.5511119+10828.2$7,500$266
Eric Lauer (MIL – P)

L@CHC (Tue 8:05PM)J. Steele (L)

0%MIL -1.59.55.5125-727.7$10,600$382
George Kirby (SEA – P)

R@BAL (Tue 7:05PM)0%N/AN/AN/A13140+12726.2$7,000$267
Patrick Corbin (WSH – P)

L@NYM (Tue 7:10PM)T. Williams (R)

0%NYM -1.59414155+14125.3$6,800$269
Justin Steele (CHC – P)

LMIL (Tue 8:05PM)E. Lauer (L)

0%MIL -1.59.541585+7024.9$8,100$325
German Marquez (COL – P)

RMIA (Tue 8:40PM)C. Poteet (R)

0%COL -1.5116.517162+14524.1$6,700$277
Martin Perez (TEX – P)

LTB (Tue 8:05PM)R. Yarbrough (L)

0%TEX -1.5852027+722.9$9,700$423
Ryan Yarbrough (TB – P)

L@TEX (Tue 8:05PM)M. Perez (L)

0%TEX -1.583.521176+15522.9$6,400$280
Trevor Williams (NYM – P)

RWSH (Tue 7:10PM)P. Corbin (L)

0%NYM -1.595.522166+14422.8$6,600$289
Michael Wacha (BOS – P)

RCIN (Tue 7:10PM)L. Castillo (R)

0%BOS -1.58.552474+5022.5$8,400$373
Noah Syndergaard (LAA – P)

R@NYY (Tue 7:05PM)J. Montgomery (L)

0%NYY -1.58.53.52571+4622.3$8,500$381
Humberto Castellanos (ARI – P)

RATL (Tue 9:40PM)C. Morton (R)

0%ATL -1.59426179+15319.3$6,300$326
Cody Poteet (MIA – P)

R@COL (Tue 8:40PM)G. Marquez (R)

0%COL -1.511528194+16618.9$6,100$323

 

MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer


Past our fantasy baseball content material, make sure to take a look at our award-winning slate of Fantasy Baseball Tools as you put together to your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which lets you mock draft in opposition to real looking opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with knowledgeable recommendation – we’ve bought you lined this fantasy baseball draft season.

Mike Maher is an editor and content material supervisor at FantasyPros and BettingPros. For extra from Mike, take a look at his archive, comply with him on Twitter @MikeMaher, and go to his Philadelphia Eagles blogThe Birds Blitz.







