Fans Came to Ice-T and Coco’s Defense After Criticism For Pushing Their 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

May 27, 2022
This week, a little stir was made when hip-hop legend and actor Ice-T and his wife, Coco, were seen pushing their six-year-old daughter, Chanel, in a stroller.

A Twitter photo shows Ice-T and Coco posing for a photo as Chanel, seemingly bored and tired, sits in her stroller.

After posting the photo, social media started going in because Chanel is six years old and should have outgrown the stroller. But she definitely had her defenders.

Insider spoke to a board-certified pediatrician, Gina Posner, who stated that it’s quite alright to push a 6-year-old in a stroller, and it can also benefit the parents.

“Sanity-wise for parents, kids can get cranky after a long day at an amusement park or somewhere else, so sometimes it is nice to have them in a stroller, so they do not get cranky or complain about walking so much,” she said.

Many Twitter users agreed with Posner!





