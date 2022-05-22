Fans crowd Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam

STEWART: THINGS ARE ROCKING AND ROLLING IN DAYTONA BEACH THIS WEEKEND. NOT JUST THE WEATHER. WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE IS IINTS SECOND DAY. TONIGHT’S HEADLINER IS KORN SSKI — KORN. KISS TOUCH THE STAGE LAST NIGHT. THE FESTIVAL RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY. TOMORROW, GUNS N ROSES PLAYS, D ANNINE INCH NAILS CLOSES OUT THE WEEKEND. THIS WEEKEND THOUSANDS WILL CROWD CAMPING WORLD STADIUM AND TAKE IN THE WONDERMENTHE T UNIQUELY AMERICAN EXPERIENCE KNOWN AS MONSTER JAM. MICHELLE: AND PART OF THAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE IS THE DISTINCTIVE WAY THE ANNOUNCER SAYS MONSTER JAM. AS WESH 2’S MICHELLE MEREDHIT REPORTS, HE KNOWS CENTRAL FLORIDA WELL. >> HE HAS SOME MOMENTUM. THERE GOESLACK B PEARL. HE LANDS IT. HE HAS THE BACKFLIP. >> MEET SCOTT JORDAN, CENTRAL FLORIDA RESIDENT, UCF GRAD, FATHER OF THREE, AND NOW THEEW N VOICE OF. >> MONSTER JAM. >> THAT’S RIGHT. THE EVENT WHERE THOUSANDS OF ENERGIZED FANS THRILL AT THE SIGHT OF 12,000 POUND TRUCKS, DOING BACK FLIPS IN MID R.AI >> ANY GIVEN SATURDAY SUNDAY YOU CAN SEE THE MOST SPECTACULAR CRASH YOU HAVE EVERY WITSSNEED . WIN — YOU CAN SEE THE UNDERDOG THE CINDERALLA STORY. ANYBODY CAN WIN. THAT’S WHAT I LOVE ABOUT MONSTER M.JA >> HOW DID SCOTT G TETHE GIG? THE LEGENDARY VOICE OF MONSTER JAM RETIRED. SCOTT, AN ENTERTAINER BY TRADE, SINGS, DANCES, WORKED AT UNIVERSAL, WORKED IN VEGAS, SAW AN OPEN AUDITION ON FACEBOOK, AND HIS WIFE SAID GO FOR IT. NOW I WANT YOU TO WHEN YOU AUDITIONED TRY TO RELIEVE URYO AUDITION. >> IT STARTED IN THE RACE. ALL RIGHT. HERE COME’S METAL MILITIA ,TAKES THE WHOLE SHOT AROUND THE TURN LOOK AT THAT END OVER END JUS.MP I DIDN’T KNOW THE TERMINOLOGY YET. I WAS TRNG TYIO BE AS LOUDND A EXCITED AS I COULD BE. >> NOW HE’S THE PLAY BY PLAY GUY, CALLING THE SHOTS FROM THE BOOTH. >>OTH. SHE GOES. SHE NDS LAIT. PERFECT. >> AND HAS HIS OWN STYLE, A BALANCE OF WHAT OLD SCHOOL FANS EXPECT A NNDEW FANS WANT. >> WHEN I FIT RSSTARTED DOING TV IT WAS THAT WAS THATUNY S , SUNDAY, SUNDAY KIND OF THING. NOW IT IS MORE TAMED DOWN,UT B YOU WILL HEAR THAT THROUGHOUT THE EVENTS IN THE STADIUM — STADIUM. YOU WILL STILL HEAR THAT IN THE STADIUM THAT ’ORLANDO ISS
Thousands crowd the Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam
This weekend, thousands crowd Camping World Stadium and take in the the unique experience known as Monster Jam.Part of that unique experience is the distinctive way the announcer says Monster Jam. Scott Jordan, a Central Florida resident, UCF graduate, and father of three children is the new voice of Monster Jam. “This is Monster Jam,” fans hear Jordan say.It’s the event where thousands of energized fans thrill at the sight of 12,000 pound trucks doing backflips in mid-air, sticking the landing with wheels down. “Any given Saturday, Sunday, you can see the most spectacular crash you have ever witnessed. You can see the underdog, the Cinderella story. Anybody can win. That’s what I love about Monster Jam,” Jordan said. How did Scott get the job?The legendary voice of Monster Jam retired.Scott, an entertainer, singer, dancer, worked at Universal, and worked in Vegas.He saw an open audition on Facebook. His wife said, “Go for it.””Now I want you to, when you auditioned, try to relive your audition,” Wesh 2 said. “It started in the race. ‘Alright, here come’s Metal Militia, takes the whole shot around the turn. Look at that, end over end jumps.’ I didn’t know the terminology yet. I was trying to be as loud and excited as I could be,” Jordan said. Now, he’s the play-by-play person, making the calls from the booth. He has his own style, a balance of what old school fans expect and new fans want. “When I first started doing TV, it was that Sunday, Sunday, Sunday kind of deal, kind of tamed down, but you will hear that throughout the events in the stadium,” Jordan said. “You will still hear that in the stadium, that ‘Orlando, this is Monster Jam!'” Jordan said. Jordan will do this live when Monster Jam’s world finals hits the ground in Orlando this weekend.
