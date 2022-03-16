Fans Demand Zeus Network Cancels ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ After She Admits to Assaulting Cast

Experiences of Joseline Hernandez‘s mistreatment of the “Joseline’s Cabaret” solid has followers demanding the Zeus Community cancel the present.
The behind-the-scenes drama got here to a head Wednesday when a season three solid member accused Joseline and her husband, Ballistic Beats, of bodily assaulting her throughout the reunion present taping. In a video captured by The Shade Room, Amber is seen mendacity in a hospital mattress recalling her model of what occurred.
“Sure I’m within the hospital as a result of Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” Amber stated whereas on Instagram Stay.
“I solely got here to the hospital as a result of my ribs are very bruised as a result of Joseline had some massive a** boots on and he or she kicked me,” Amber continued.
Whereas panning the digicam down to point out her bruised torso, the Chicago native stated she has to ensure her ribs arent “damaged or bruised.” She additionally accused Joseline’s husband of ripping out her “actual hair” after snatching her wig.
“We gon deal with this in courtroom. It’s all good,” Amber concluded.
In a separate video, Amber grew to become emotional whereas talking out in opposition to Ballistic for allegedly assaulting her after she tried to defend herself from Joseline’s bodily assaults. “You an entire man and also you gon put your arms on me,” Amber stated via tears.
Whereas Amber’s claims may’ve simply been accusations, Joseline seemingly confirmed the account via a collection of tweets she despatched out.
i mortal kombat one hoe
Pimped slapped one other 1
Pushed one into final nights episode
Kiked down a number of on the bottom. I slapped hearth out of everybody on that stage. Me n my crew. Watch for it #joselinescabaretlasvegas
— Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) March 16, 2022
In one other tweet, Joseline claimed Amber can’t take authorized motion “whenever you join a actuality present.”
After seeing Joseline’s unbothered response to Amber’s accidents, many bashed the truth star saying she must get her present canceled.
“You’re going to jail,” one person wrote.
“Joseline bullying them ladies similar to her pimp did her; this explains all of it . She wants assist,” added another person.
“They gone sue tf outta you,” one other wrote.
“Iont care how a lot clout you assume you might have as a celeb.. she enjoying a really harmful recreation,” one other person wrote.
Bringing their criticism to Zeus, many referred to as out the community saying it’s time to drag the plug on Joseline’s failed try at a present round feminine empowerment.
“This may be the final season,” one individual wrote.
“It’s time that she get cancelled for good,” added another person.
This isn’t the primary time Joseline has been referred to as out for her mistreatment towards the solid on her present. Over the course of the present’s three seasons, Joseline has trended on social media for harsh pep talks and bodily threats in opposition to the women.