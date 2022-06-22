Fans feel another Stanley Cup at their fingertips

TAMPA — Who says nail polish and hockey don’t combine? There’s a salon within the shadows of Amalie Arena that is turning into a preferred cease for followers on the way in which to video games.

From basic blue and white, the numbers of your favourite gamers to B-O-L-T-S, the nail techs at Prestige Natural Nail Bar in Channelside are prepared to shine off your favourite Lightning design.

WFTS

“We did so many lightning nails, and the bolt design isn’t the easiest to draw, so they spent their time after work or before, and made sure we get those bolts on point,” stated proprietor Julie Phan.

Phan stated her nail bar grew to become a magnet for followers after the Tampa Downtown Partnership gave her a flag to proudly dangle exterior.

“Everyone can see it when they are driving by, they are honking their horns, ‘Go Bolts,’ we hear them yelling, so it’s great, it gives us that energy, that spirit,” stated Phan.

Hundreds of fingers and toes later, and this primary era small enterprise is having a troublesome time maintaining the blue cosmetics in inventory.

Phan stated anybody can placed on a jersey or a hat, however nail polish is a real dedication of your loyalty.