Fans give Panthers send-off at FLA Live Arena as team heads to North Carolina for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Florida Panthers have arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina to get ready for Game 1 within the Eastern Conference Finals towards the Hurricanes. The team is thankful for their dependable enthusiasts, some of whom have supported the franchise since its formation in 1993. As the Panthers proceed within the Stanley Cup Finals, new enthusiasts also are becoming a member of the bandwagon.

On Wednesday, masses of enthusiasts accumulated out of doors FLA Live Arena at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise to give the Panthers a distinct send-off. They cheered and chanted as the team boarded their bus to head to Raleigh for the primary two video games of the best-of-seven sequence.

“We’re feeling great!” shouted one enthusiastic fan. “We’re going to win!”

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” mentioned every other fan. “We have the best team in Florida.”

Head trainer Paul Maurice shared a non-public anecdote concerning the have an effect on of the Panthers’ good fortune at the group. (*1*) he mentioned. “So, that would be like the first time. I didn’t know them, but my wife did.”

This is handiest the second one time in Panthers historical past that the team has reached the Final Four. Many enthusiasts weren’t even born the remaining time this came about, making this playoff run much more vital for them.

“Go, Panthers!” shouted a tender fan, expressing the joy and toughen for the team.

The Panthers have earned the nickname “Comeback Cats” for their skill to rally and win from at the back of. They will want to show this resilience within the Eastern Conference Playoffs sequence towards the harsh North Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 is scheduled to happen on Thursday evening at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

