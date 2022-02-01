Fans raise money in hopes to send 87-year-old Bengals supporter to Super Bowl LVI

James Lipscomb was at the first ever Bengals game at Nippert Stadium in 1968 and he plans to be at Super Bowl LVI to watch Cincinnati take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 87-year-old fan has never lost faith in the team and now he might be able to see his favorite team win their first ever Super Bowl live.

The moment Evan McPherson’s kick was good to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime and punch the Bengals’ ticket to the Super Bowl, Lipscomb said he put the blanket over his head and sobbed.

A video of his reaction went viral and, since then, Bengals fans have ben raising money through GoFundMe in a campaign called “get grandpa to the Super Bowl.” They have raised over $35,000 so far.

From the GoFundMe page:

“Hey all! After several people asking, we are trying to get grandpa to California to see the Bengals play in the SUPERBOWL!! All costs would go towards him and a caregiver to get to the game!! I know it is a big ask, but he is the biggest Bengals fan out there at the ripe age of 86! My grandfather. He has loved this team since he scouted for them in the Paul Brown era. Had season tickets at Nippert. He has letters back and forth with Bengals brass over the years. I learned to who dey from him. This is pure love right here. He deserves this.”

Lipscomb said his family keeps updating him on how much money has been raised and he that he can’t believe the level of generosity.

When asked if he would actually go to the game, the Bengals fan said, “I’d go to it if you had to drag me there in a wheelchair or a stretcher.”

The cheapest ticket to the big game on Ticketmaster is currently at over $5,000, before fees. That is also before transportation, a hotel stay and stadium food. The Bengals are underdogs against the Rams, but they were also underdogs against the defending AFC Champion Chiefs.