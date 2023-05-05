Fanta Bility death: 3 fired officers sentenced in death of girl killed by police gunfire

Three former Sharon Hill police officers who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game, have been sentenced to five years of probation, with the first 11 months on house arrest. The officers negligently fired 25 shots at a car they mistakenly thought was involved in gunfire that broke out a block away as spectators left the August 2021 football game. Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads said the officers displayed a “horrible amount of recklessness,” even if the outcome was unintentional. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in a November plea agreement that dismissed manslaughter charges. Fanta’s family has accepted the officers’ apologies and offered forgiveness but has a federal lawsuit pending against the defendants and the police department.



