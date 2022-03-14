Fantasy Baseball Free Agent Tracker: Josh Donaldson, Gary Sanchez get change of scenery; Nelson Cruz to the NL

Didn’t we do that as soon as already?

Sure, there was an offseason previous to the MLB lockout — and a frenzied one at that — however it ended abruptly firstly of December with a lot work left to be completed.

So right here it’s: Half 2 of the Offseason Tracker, the place you’ll study the Fantasy Baseball implications of all of the remaining strikes. And in the event you’d wish to make amends for the identical from that first free agent frenzy, you’ll be able to check out the original Offseason Tracker.

Nelson Cruz indicators with Nationals

It’s a curious transfer for the Nationals, who seemed to be in full sell-off mode final season, and a curious transfer for Cruz, who’s signing with a non-contender for under a assured $15 million. Perhaps he simply actually likes the thought of taking part in with Juan Soto. Between these two and Josh Bell, the center of the order is trying fairly stable, however there isn’t a lot to go together with them. Nonetheless, it’s a win simply to get Cruz out of Tampa, the place he had solely a .122 ISO in his two months with the Rays as in comparison with .283 on the street.

Tropicana Subject may be an terrible place to hit, as we’ve not too long ago discovered with Willy Adames, and Cruz’s exit velocity readings would counsel the 41-year-old didn’t lose something over the course of final season. Now that he’s signed, his ADP will doubtless rise from the 150 vary, however he nonetheless figures to be a cut price due to his age and DH-only standing.

Seems Minnesota was only a layover for Kiner-Falefa, who the Twins acquired for Mitch Garver a day earlier. Seeing as he was flipped for one more catcher on this deal, you’ll be able to’t assist however marvel if the Twins truly want Sanchez to Garver, which might be … odd. True, Sanchez was as soon as thought of a rising star at catcher, having twice delivered 30-plus homers in a season, however he had fallen out of favor with the Yankees as a result of offensive inconsistencies and defensive lapses. A change of surroundings might assist, however it seems like one thing of an extended shot.

Donaldson is the largest identify right here, and whereas he’s previous his prime at age 36 and virtually sure to spend time on the IL for one cause or one other, he nonetheless hits the ball extremely arduous. His common exit velocity was the fourth-highest in baseball final yr, trailing Vladimir Guerrero as effectively new teammates Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, and the info suggests he deserved higher numbers than he truly delivered. As a result of the facility is usually to his pull aspect, the transfer to Yankee Stadium doesn’t change a lot for him, however he’s in a greater lineup now. His Fantasy inventory might rise a bit of bit simply because he’ll be within the headlines extra, however he stays extra of a fallback possibility at third base as a result of availability issues.

The participant whose worth could also be impacted essentially the most from this deal is prospect Jose Miranda, who has struggled to discover a place within the minors however gives affect potential on the plate. Whereas the Twins acquired Urshela on this deal, additionally they traded the complete left aspect of their infield. If Urshela sticks at shortstop, Miranda might break in at third base, or if Urshela strikes to 3rd base, Miranda might declare second with Jorge Polanco sliding over to brief. Finally, it can rely upon what the 23-year-old exhibits this spring.

Sonny Gray traded to Twins

Grey might be becoming a member of his fourth group in six seasons, and you must suppose a part of the rationale he has moved round a lot is as a result of nobody has any concept what to anticipate from yr to yr. He’s had seasons when he’s regarded like a bona fide Cy Younger contender (2014, 2015, 2019) and seasons when he’s regarded nearer to a streaming possibility, like final yr. Getting out of Nice American Ball Park can solely be an excellent factor for a pitcher, however Grey’s outs come principally by means of floor balls or strikeouts, giving him a profile that’s much less vulnerable to venue. Whereas he did have a 4.89 ERA at residence final yr vs. 3.44 on the street, the splits have been nearer to even in his first two years with the Reds.

In different phrases, this transfer doesn’t change his Fantasy attraction as a lot as you would possibly suppose. He’ll assist make up floor in strikeouts within the middle-to-late rounds and at all times has the potential to shock, however you shouldn’t consider him as a make-or-break beginning pitcher. Greater than something, what this deal alerts to Fantasy Baseballers is that Reds prospects Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene each might be part of the beginning rotation before later.

Alex Colome indicators with Rockies

Daniel Bard’s inspiring return to the nearer position final yr turned out to be an ill-fated one, and in the long run, the Rockies have been pressured to depend on Carlos Estevez and his profession 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. Certainly, Colome is best than that. He was out and in of the position for the Twins final yr however completed sturdy and loved a gentle run as a better in the course of the 5 years prior. His success has at all times come regardless of a low strikeout fee, kind of like Mark Melancon.

After all, it’s truthful to marvel how that ability set will play at Coors Subject, the place contact is especially harmful, however there aren’t any viable alternate options for the Rockies as of now. Colome received’t be one of the crucial coveted relievers on Draft Day, however he ought to most likely be drafted forward of Dylan Floro and Joe Barlow.

Chris Bassitt traded to Mets

Bassitt joins a rotation headlined by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and exits what may very well be a depressing scenario in Oakland with the Athletics trying to dump items. For that cause alone, this commerce is nice information for his Fantasy worth. Leaving Oakland might current different challenges, although. His success lately has principally been constructed on suppressing arduous contact and notably residence runs. RingCentral Coliseum is effectively suited to that ability set, and fittingly, Bassitt has a profession 2.58 ERA there vs. 4.34 all over the place else. Citi Subject isn’t on the other finish of the pitcher/hitter spectrum, however it’s nearer to impartial. An ERA within the mid-threes is extra doubtless than a repeat of final yr’s, however with a relatively low WHIP. Right here’s betting he’ll nonetheless be effectively value a mid-round choose.

Garver’s .875 OPS final yr was third-best amongst catchers (minimal 200 at-bats). His .995 in OPS in 2019 (to associate with 31 residence runs) led the place. Certain, he was horrible in 2020, when the whole lot was bizarre due to the pandemic, however he barely performed due to a strained intercostal. By now, it ought to be clear he’s probably the greatest hitters the place has to supply. Enjoying-time issues are the one cause he’s barely being drafted within the high 10.

This transfer to the Rangers received’t preserve him from getting harm, in fact, however it can put him underneath the jurisdiction of a brand new supervisor — one who hopefully received’t drive him right into a 50/50 cut up together with his backup (on this case, Jose Trevino slightly than Ryan Jeffers). I’ve been excessive on Garver all alongside, believing there’s little draw back to taking a shot at upside at a place like catcher however now I’m inclined to maneuver him forward of Tyler Stephenson.

As for Kiner-Falefa, he’s in line to take over because the Twins‘ main shortstop, although he was already poised to play day by day with the Rangers, who now have a gap to fill at third base. Kiner-Falefa’s lack of pop retains him from being a prized commodity in Fantasy, however he’s sufficient of a base-stealer to consider deeper Rotisserie leagues.

A 3-year deal is a bit of shocking for a pitcher who has thus far compiled a 5.39 ERA in his profession, however Kikuchi confirmed everybody how good he may very well be with a 3.18 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in his first 15 begins final yr. He had proper at a strikeout per inning throughout that point, which is underwhelming by in the present day’s requirements, however his swinging-strike fee was nothing in need of elite. He might have been a sufferer of the overseas substance ban, his spin charges declining as quickly because it kicked in, however it’s too early to shut the door on him, particularly with the sort of run assist he’ll get now. This signing does, nonetheless, take former prospect Nate Pearson out of the rotation dialog.

Clayton Kershaw indicators with Dodgers

Kershaw will stay in Dodger blue, as the great Lord meant it, however him getting a one-year deal means that few golf equipment are assured sooner or later Corridor of Famer’s capability to ship ace numbers anymore. Both that or he accepted a hometown low cost. Both that or he needs to go away the door open to retirement subsequent yr. Come to think about it, perhaps we will’t make something of the phrases of this deal, however we will say this a lot: His elbow wasn’t proper on the finish of final season. He barely pitched within the second half, and there was speak of Tommy John surgical procedure.

It’s value declaring he was as efficient as normal earlier than the elbow difficulty. HIs 2.87 xFIP was his greatest in 4 years and his swinging-strike fee was truly a profession excessive. He says he’s wholesome now, just a bit behind in his preparation, and given his monitor file, you wish to give him the good thing about the doubt. However the threat of his 2022 season by no means actually getting off the bottom appears pretty excessive. It’s why he tends to be drafted after younger upstarts like Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease, Trevor Rogers and Shane McClanahan.

Carlos Rodon indicators with Giants

The phrases of the deal are precisely what you’d hope to see for a participant who ended the 2022 season with vital query marks, his velocity lagging and his shoulder ailing. Rodon didn’t get some one-year prove-it deal however a assure of two years at a excessive common annual worth ($22 million). It even contains the proper to choose out after the primary yr. Rodon was one of many greatest breakouts at beginning pitcher previous to his bout with shoulder fatigue, and if he had the innings to qualify, he would have ranked up there with Corbin Burnes in ERA (2.37) and Okay/9 (12.6). Even when he was gutting by the damage final September, Rodon nonetheless managed a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 9.eight Okay/9 throughout 5 begins.

Clearly, the Giants are optimistic, which provides us cause to be as effectively, in no small half as a result of, um, he’ll now be pitching for the Giants. Oracle Park is a gigantic venue, and Rodon is a fly-ball pitcher, so if he did overachieve when it comes to residence run prevention final yr, regression is now a lot much less of a priority. Plus, the Giants have made financial institution with virtually all of their veteran pitcher signings lately — from Kevin Gausman to Anthony DeSclafani to Alex Wood to Drew Smyly — and Rodon doesn’t want practically as a lot assist as they did.

I rank him proper round 30th at beginning pitcher, simply behind different questionable instances like Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, and I’ll draft him there with renewed confidence.

Andrelton Simmons indicators with Cubs

Simmons’ Fantasy inventory might be past redemption at this level, however he stays the premier defensive shortstop within the recreation. The Cubs already made the curious transfer to signal Marcus Stroman, a ground-ball specialist if there ever was one, and he’ll be adopted within the rotation comparable pitch-to-contact sorts Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley. In the event you intend to spend money on any of them in Fantasy — extra doubtless Stroman and Hendricks than Miley — this signing is music to your ears.

After all, it most likely leaves one in all Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal (extra doubtless Hoerner) with out a full-time position, however neither gives the kind of energy to be an enormous attract Fantasy. Each might assist in batting common whereas making a modest contribution in stolen bases.