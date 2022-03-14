Fantasy Baseball Free Agent Tracker: Josh Donaldson, Gary Sanchez get change of scenery; Nelson Cruz to the NL

Did not we do that as soon as already?
Sure, there was an offseason previous to the MLB lockout — and a frenzied one at that — but it surely ended instantly initially of December with a lot work left to be finished.
So right here it’s: Half 2 of the Offseason Tracker, the place you may study the Fantasy Baseball implications of all of the remaining strikes. And if you would like to compensate for the identical from that first free agent frenzy, you’ll be able to take a look at the unique Offseason Tracker.
It is a curious transfer for the Nationals, who appeared to be in full sell-off mode final season, and a curious transfer for Cruz, who’s signing with a non-contender for less than a assured $15 million. Perhaps he simply actually likes the thought of enjoying with Juan Soto. Between these two and Josh Bell, the center of the order is trying fairly stable, however there is not a lot to go together with them. Nonetheless, it is a win simply to get Cruz out of Tampa, the place he had solely a .122 ISO in his two months with the Rays as in comparison with .283 on the street.
Tropicana Discipline will be an terrible place to hit, as we have just lately realized with Willy Adames, and Cruz’s exit velocity readings would counsel the 41-year-old did not lose something over the course of final season. Now that he is signed, his ADP will seemingly rise from the 150 vary, however he nonetheless figures to be a cut price due to his age and DH-only standing.
Seems Minnesota was only a layover for Kiner-Falefa, who the Twins acquired for Mitch Garver a day earlier. Seeing as he was flipped for an additional catcher on this deal, you’ll be able to’t assist however surprise if the Twins truly favor Sanchez to Garver, which might be … odd. True, Sanchez was as soon as thought of a rising star at catcher, having twice delivered 30-plus homers in a season, however he had fallen out of favor with the Yankees as a result of offensive inconsistencies and defensive lapses. A change of surroundings may assist, but it surely seems like one thing of an extended shot.
Donaldson is the most important identify right here, and whereas he is previous his prime at age 36 and virtually sure to spend time on the IL for one motive or one other, he nonetheless hits the ball extremely onerous. His common exit velocity was the fourth-highest in baseball final 12 months, trailing Vladimir Guerrero as properly new teammates Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Decide, and the information suggests he deserved higher numbers than he truly delivered. As a result of the ability is usually to his pull aspect, the transfer to Yankee Stadium would not change a lot for him, however he is in a greater lineup now. His Fantasy inventory might rise slightly bit simply because he’ll be within the headlines extra, however he stays extra of a fallback choice at third base as a result of availability considerations.
The participant whose worth could also be impacted essentially the most from this deal is prospect Jose Miranda, who has struggled to discover a place within the minors however affords impression potential on the plate. Whereas the Twins acquired Urshela on this deal, in addition they traded all the left aspect of their infield. If Urshela sticks at shortstop, Miranda may break in at third base, or if Urshela strikes to 3rd base, Miranda may declare second with Jorge Polanco sliding over to quick. Finally, it can rely upon what the 23-year-old reveals this spring.
Grey shall be becoming a member of his fourth crew in six seasons, and it’s a must to suppose a part of the explanation he has moved round a lot is as a result of nobody has any concept what to anticipate from 12 months to 12 months. He is had seasons when he is seemed like a bona fide Cy Younger contender (2014, 2015, 2019) and seasons when he is seemed nearer to a streaming choice, like final 12 months. Getting out of Nice American Ball Park can solely be a very good factor for a pitcher, however Grey’s outs come principally by means of floor balls or strikeouts, giving him a profile that is much less prone to venue. Whereas he did have a 4.89 ERA at house final 12 months vs. 3.44 on the street, the splits had been nearer to even in his first two years with the Reds.
In different phrases, this transfer would not change his Fantasy attraction as a lot as you may suppose. He’ll assist make up floor in strikeouts within the middle-to-late rounds and all the time has the potential to shock, however you should not consider him as a make-or-break beginning pitcher. Greater than something, what this deal indicators to Fantasy Baseballers is that Reds prospects Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene each may be a part of the beginning rotation prior to later.
Daniel Bard’s inspiring return to the nearer position final 12 months turned out to be an ill-fated one, and in the long run, the Rockies had been pressured to depend on Carlos Estevez and his profession 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. Absolutely, Colome is healthier than that. He was out and in of the position for the Twins final 12 months however completed sturdy and loved a gradual run as a more in-depth in the course of the 5 years prior. His success has all the time come despite a low strikeout price, kind of like Mark Melancon.
After all, it is honest to surprise how that talent set will play at Coors Discipline, the place contact is especially harmful, however there aren’t any viable options for the Rockies as of now. Colome will not be one of the vital coveted relievers on Draft Day, however he ought to in all probability be drafted forward of Dylan Floro and Joe Barlow.
Bassitt joins a rotation headlined by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and exits what could possibly be a depressing state of affairs in Oakland with the Athletics seeking to dump items. For that motive alone, this commerce is sweet information for his Fantasy worth. Leaving Oakland may current different challenges, although. His success lately has principally been constructed on suppressing onerous contact and significantly house runs. RingCentral Coliseum is properly fitted to that talent set, and fittingly, Bassitt has a profession 2.58 ERA there vs. 4.34 in every single place else. Citi Discipline is not on the alternative finish of the pitcher/hitter spectrum, however it’s nearer to impartial. An ERA within the mid-threes is extra seemingly than a repeat of final 12 months’s, however with a relatively low WHIP. This is betting he’ll nonetheless be properly value a mid-round choose.
Garver’s .875 OPS final 12 months was third-best amongst catchers (minimal 200 at-bats). His .995 in OPS in 2019 (to go together with 31 house runs) led the place. Positive, he was horrible in 2020, when all the pieces was bizarre due to the pandemic, however he barely performed due to a strained intercostal. By now, it ought to be clear he is among the best hitters the place has to supply. Taking part in-time considerations are the one motive he is barely being drafted within the high 10.
This transfer to the Rangers will not hold him from getting harm, in fact, however it can put him beneath the jurisdiction of a brand new supervisor — one who hopefully will not drive him right into a 50/50 cut up together with his backup (on this case, Jose Trevino relatively than Ryan Jeffers). I have been excessive on Garver all alongside, believing there’s little draw back to taking a shot at upside at a place like catcher however now I am inclined to maneuver him forward of Tyler Stephenson.
As for Kiner-Falefa, he is in line to take over because the Twins’ main shortstop, although he was already poised to play on daily basis with the Rangers, who now have a gap to fill at third base. Kiner-Falefa’s lack of pop retains him from being a prized commodity in Fantasy, however he is sufficient of a base-stealer to think about deeper Rotisserie leagues.
A 3-year deal is slightly stunning for a pitcher who has thus far compiled a 5.39 ERA in his profession, however Kikuchi confirmed everybody how good he could possibly be with a 3.18 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in his first 15 begins final 12 months. He had proper at a strikeout per inning throughout that point, which is underwhelming by right this moment’s requirements, however his swinging-strike price was nothing wanting elite. He might have been a sufferer of the overseas substance ban, his spin charges declining as quickly because it kicked in, but it surely’s too early to shut the door on him, particularly with the form of run help he’ll get now. This signing does, nonetheless, take former prospect Nate Pearson out of the rotation dialog.
Kershaw will stay in Dodger blue, as the nice Lord supposed it, however him getting a one-year deal means that few golf equipment are assured sooner or later Corridor of Famer’s potential to ship ace numbers anymore. Both that or he accepted a hometown low cost. Both that or he needs to go away the door open to retirement subsequent 12 months. Come to think about it, possibly we won’t make something of the phrases of this deal, however we will say this a lot: His elbow wasn’t proper on the finish of final season. He barely pitched within the second half, and there was discuss of Tommy John surgical procedure.
It is value declaring he was as efficient as typical earlier than the elbow subject. HIs 2.87 xFIP was his finest in 4 years and his swinging-strike price was truly a profession excessive. He says he is wholesome now, just a bit behind in his preparation, and given his observe document, you wish to give him the good thing about the doubt. However the danger of his 2022 season by no means actually getting off the bottom appears pretty excessive. It is why he tends to be drafted after younger upstarts like Alek Manoah, Dylan Stop, Trevor Rogers and Shane McClanahan.
The phrases of the deal are precisely what you’d hope to see for a participant who ended the 2022 season with vital query marks, his velocity lagging and his shoulder ailing. Rodon did not get some one-year prove-it deal however a assure of two years at a excessive common annual worth ($22 million). It even contains the precise to decide out after the primary 12 months. Rodon was one of many greatest breakouts at beginning pitcher previous to his bout with shoulder fatigue, and if he had the innings to qualify, he would have ranked up there with Corbin Burnes in ERA (2.37) and Okay/9 (12.6). Even when he was gutting via the damage final September, Rodon nonetheless managed a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 9.eight Okay/9 throughout 5 begins.
Clearly, the Giants are optimistic, which supplies us motive to be as properly, in no small half as a result of, um, he’ll now be pitching for the Giants. Oracle Park is a gigantic venue, and Rodon is a fly-ball pitcher, so if he did overachieve when it comes to house run prevention final 12 months, regression is now a lot much less of a priority. Plus, the Giants have made financial institution with virtually all of their veteran pitcher signings lately — from Kevin Gausman to Anthony DeSclafani to Alex Wooden to Drew Smyly — and Rodon would not want practically as a lot assist as they did.
I rank him proper round 30th at beginning pitcher, simply behind different questionable instances like Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, and I will draft him there with renewed confidence.
Simmons’ Fantasy inventory might be past redemption at this level, however he stays the premier defensive shortstop within the recreation. The Cubs already made the curious transfer to signal Marcus Stroman, a ground-ball specialist if there ever was one, and he’ll be adopted within the rotation comparable pitch-to-contact sorts Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley. In the event you intend to spend money on any of them in Fantasy — extra seemingly Stroman and Hendricks than Miley — this signing is music to your ears.
After all, it in all probability leaves one in every of Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal (extra seemingly Hoerner) and not using a full-time position, however neither affords the kind of energy to be a giant attract Fantasy. Each may assist in batting common whereas making a modest contribution in stolen bases.
