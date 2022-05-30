Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 35 IL stashes show concern level rising for Max Muncy

Perhaps Max Muncy’s elbow is not OK in any case.

The struggling slugger lastly conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed irritation, however we all know there’s extra to the story. All of it factors again to the UCL tear he suffered on the ultimate day of final season, a gruesome-looking harm that he by no means had surgical procedure to appropriate. As a result of it occurred to his non-throwing arm, it hasn’t hindered him within the discipline, as you may count on. However it’s his prime hand when he is hitting, and the shortage of energy has been evident.

His common exit velocity final yr was 91.2 mph. This yr, it is 87.3. In the meantime, he is batting .150 after batting .185 in spring coaching and customarily trying nothing just like the borderline MVP candidate he was for many of final yr.

“Perhaps like subconsciously, it has been there,” Muncy said. “Perhaps not fairly getting by way of the ball like I am used to. However it’s not one thing I am occupied with. It simply type of occurs. Like I stated, I am not going to make use of my elbow as an excuse. I have never been good. However possibly it is there, possibly it isn’t.”

The Dodgers haven’t got a timetable for Muncy’s return, however supervisor Dave Roberts has instructed it is perhaps solely a pair weeks. At this level, you must contemplate {that a} rosy outlook. Given Muncy’s observe report, he is value stashing within the hopes a interval of relaxation will get him proper, however as these IL stash rankings present, he isn’t as excessive of a precedence as you may assume.

Notice: Each Tim Anderson (strained groin) and Royce Lewis (bruised knee) appeared destined for the IL at time of publication. Anderson would rank fourth on this listing and Lewis would rank 23rd.

