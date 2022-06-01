Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 40 IL stashes reflect growing concerns for Max Muncy

Possibly Max Muncy’s elbow is not OK in spite of everything.

The struggling slugger lastly conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed irritation, however we all know there’s extra to the story. All of it factors again to the UCL tear he suffered on the ultimate day of final season, a gruesome-looking harm that he by no means had surgical procedure to appropriate. As a result of it occurred to his non-throwing arm, it hasn’t hindered him within the discipline, as you would possibly count on. However it’s his high hand when he is hitting, and the dearth of energy has been evident.

His common exit velocity final yr was 91.2 mph. This yr, it is 87.3. In the meantime, he is batting .150 after batting .185 in spring coaching and usually wanting nothing just like the borderline MVP candidate he was for many of final yr.

“Possibly like subconsciously, it has been there,” Muncy said. “Possibly not fairly getting via the ball like I am used to. Nevertheless it’s not one thing I am fascinated by. It simply sort of occurs. Like I mentioned, I am not going to make use of my elbow as an excuse. I have never been good. However possibly it is there, possibly it isn’t.”

The Dodgers haven’t got a timetable for Muncy’s return, however supervisor Dave Roberts has advised it is perhaps solely a pair weeks. At this level, you need to think about {that a} rosy outlook. Given Muncy’s monitor report, he is value stashing within the hopes a interval of relaxation will get him proper, however as these IL stash rankings present, he isn’t as excessive of a precedence as you would possibly assume.

