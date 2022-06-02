MLB Sports

Fantasy Baseball Injury Update: Grayson Rodriguez

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Let’s check out the newest damage information and notes round fantasy baseball.

Grayson Rodriguez exits Triple-A begin early Wednesday

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez left his Wednesday evening begin for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/three innings pitched with proper lat discomfort. He was met on the mound by the Tides supervisor and head athletic coach and headed to the dugout after a brief dialogue. (Supply: Dan Connolly on Twitter )

Fantasy Affect: Rodriguez was cruising earlier than leaving the sport, solely permitting two hits whereas placing out 4. He left with proper lat discomfort and the Orioles ought to replace if additional testing will probably be required.
Jesse Garcia

Rodriguez is without doubt one of the prime pitching prospects in baseball, and fantasy managers in all codecs held their collective breath final evening when he left with a coach. It seems as if he has averted a major damage, but it surely does sound as if the workforce and younger pitcher disagree considerably about what he’s feeling.

Further testing ought to affirm the analysis, however anticipate the Orioles to be cautious with the highest prospect. A promotion to the massive leagues appeared imminent for the younger righthander, however this setback could alter his timeline by just a few weeks.

