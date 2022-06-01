Fantasy Baseball News Roundup: Luis Garcia, Juan Soto, Nolan Gorman (2022)

Let’s check out the newest information and notes round fantasy baseball. To remain updated on the entire newest fantasy baseball information, be sure you observe @FantasyProsMLB on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros MLB Participant Information web page.

Juan Soto not being traded per Nationals GM Mike Rizzo

Nationals basic supervisor Mike Rizzo stated the workforce shouldn’t be buying and selling Juan Soto. (Supply: Jeff Passan on Twitter)

Fantasy Influence: Rizzo stated unequivocally that the Nationals gained’t transfer their star earlier than the August 2 commerce deadline. There have been some rumors of Soto doubtlessly being moved, nevertheless it feels like that gained’t be occurring anytime quickly.

– Ari Koslow

Nolan Gorman (again) stays out of lineup Wednesday

Nolan Gorman stays out of the Cardinals lineup Wednesday towards the Padres on account of a again damage.

Fantasy Influence: Gorman is coping with decrease again stiffness as he’ll miss his second straight sport. The hope is Gorman will likely be prepared for the beginning of Thursday’s collection towards the Cubs. Brendan Donovan is main off and taking part in second base for the Cardinals towards Yu Darvish and the Padres on Wednesday.

– Ari Koslow

Luis Garcia formally recalled to massive league roster

The Nationals have formally recalled infielder Luis Garcia and positioned infielder Alcides Escobar on the 10-day IL with a hamstring damage. (Supply: Jesse Dougherty on Twitter)

Fantasy Influence: Garcia did not make the massive league roster this spring, however he has batted .314 with eight dwelling runs and one stolen base by way of 42 video games at Triple-A Rochester to start out the season. He ought to function the workforce’s main shortstop with Escobar on the shelf, with the potential for holding onto the job long-term if he can show his bat is prepared. The younger infielder is eligible at 2B and SS in most codecs and is price a speculative add, particularly in deeper leagues.

– Mike Maher



