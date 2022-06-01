Fantasy Baseball Today: Luis Castillo dominates, Alejandro Kirk homers twice, Martin Perez rolls on and more

Comfortable Wednesday, everybody! Tuesday’s slate had so much to it — together with some standout hitting performances we’ll contact on, one other bullpen catastrophe for the Braves and extra, however we will begin immediately with Luis Castillo. Final 12 months, Castillo was one of many largest draft busts within the prime half of drafts as he labored via early struggles earlier than turning it round within the second half to submit affordable, respectful however nonetheless finally disappointing numbers given the place he was drafted. This 12 months Castillo was principally an afterthought in drafts earlier than having his season debut delayed resulting from harm. And on Tuesday evening, Castillo made these Fantasy Baseball managers who caught by his aspect really feel fairly good about it.
Castillo nearly solely remade his pitch combine in his Tuesday outing in opposition to a troublesome Pink Sox lineup. Castillo entered this begin throwing his sinker 35% of the time solely to throw it simply 6% on this outing. As an alternative, Castillo leaned closely on his four-seam fastball (49% after coming into this begin at 18%). When you’re holding on to Castillo and even now excited by shopping for whereas the worth remains to be low, it’s best to hope that he sticks with this. In 2021, Castillo’s sinker had a .347 BAA in opposition to. That reads like a pitch that ought to be combined in round 5-10% and nowhere close to 35% of the time.
It was additionally Castillo’s first double-digit strikeout efficiency. He racked up 10 strikeouts, induced 22 swinging strikes and allowed only one hit and three walks throughout six shutout innings. The speed was up on his fastball, changeup and slider. His ERA fell to three.38 after this one with a 2.89 xFIP. It is laborious to utterly belief Castillo given his current seasons, however I lean towards placing out some feelers and making an attempt to purchase comparatively low proper now for those who’re in want of beginning pitching.
Kirk double dong
Do not look now (simply kidding — do precisely that and go have a look at your league’s waiver wire), however Blue Jays C Alejandro Kirk is beginning to warmth up and regardless of the place shortage, he stays simply 55% rostered in CBS leagues. Kirk hit two homers on Tuesday evening. The counting stats aren’t fairly there but, however Kirk performs in one of the fruitful lineups within the league and the underlying numbers present a ton of promise. Within the month of Could, Kirk averaged 91 MPH common exit velocity. He additionally took his 14% line drive price from April and raised that every one the way in which as much as 22% in Could.
Retired architect turned beginning pitcher
Yeah, that is proper — recent off his illustrious profession in structure designing buildings you might have heard of — most notably the brand new addition on the Guggenheim — Jason Alexander shall be getting the decision to take the mound because the Brewers’ beginning pitcher immediately. This model of Jason Alexander enters his Wednesday begin in opposition to the Cubs on a little bit of a roll within the minor leagues. The 29-year-old has compiled a 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts via 47 2/Three innings at Triple-A. Regardless of that we’re simply days away from what is going to actually be the Summer season of George, I might advise to not spot begin Alexander on this one.
Perez continues to get the job finished
Unsuspecting Rangers SP Martin Perez continues to dominate quietly. That is the one technique to describe it. There is not any hype or buzz surrounding Perez and what he is been capable of accomplish thus far in 2022, however simply ask any Fantasy supervisor who snagged him, and he’ll rave about what he is been capable of do. Tuesday evening was no totally different for Perez. He shut one other group down and within the course of logged his eighth straight begin the place he allowed one earned run or fewer. This one got here with seven shutout innings in opposition to the Rays. He did not stroll a batter, he allowed simply three hits and he struck out seven.
His command has been phenomenal — Perez has walked two batters or fewer in eight of his final 10 begins. That is the perfect mark of his profession by far. His ERA is now 1.42 on the season and he nonetheless has but to permit a homer.
Information and lineup notes
Information and lineup notes
- Wander Franco was positioned on the IL with a strained proper quad however says he shall be again in two weeks. Taylor Partitions ought to develop into the first shortstop in his absence.
- The White Sox mentioned they hope Tim Anderson will return from the IL in three weeks. He is coping with a strained proper groin.
- Luis Robert was reinstated from the COVID IL however not but within the lineup Tuesday.
- Eloy Jimenez will resume his rehab project at Triple-A Wednesday. He tweaked his surgically-repaired hamstring over the weekend.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the lineup after lacking Sunday’s recreation with a sore left wrist.
- Jack Flaherty confronted teammates in a two-inning dwell batting follow session Tuesday. He threw someplace between 40 and 50 pitches. The Cardinals have but to announce the subsequent step for Flaherty.
- Jean Segura was identified with a fractured proper index finger after making an attempt to bunt on Tuesday.
- Giancarlo Stanton took batting follow Tuesday and in addition took half in a lightweight working exercise. He is on the IL with proper ankle irritation.
- Tyler O’Neill has been barely delayed however might be able to start a rehab project Friday or Saturday.
- Sonny Grey was not positioned on the IL however it’s unclear whether or not he’ll make his subsequent begin due to proper pectoral soreness.
- Tylor Megill threw dwell batting follow at Citi Discipline Tuesday. He is been on the IL for 2 weeks with proper biceps tendinitis.
- Kyle Lewis is coping with concussion-like signs. He was hit by a pitch in his shoulder this weekend, which ricocheted and hit him within the head.
- Brandon Nimmo has missed 4 straight video games with a proper wrist sprain.
- Nolan Gorman was unavailable Tuesday evening resulting from decrease again stiffness.
- Tommy Pham was scratched resulting from left calf discomfort.
- Darin Ruf was positioned on the bereavement checklist and can miss the subsequent 3-7 days.
- Kolten Wong was out of the lineup Tuesday with a proper calf harm.
- Edward Cabrera is about to affix the Marlins this week. He was purported to be referred to as as much as begin Tuesday however that recreation was postponed. One in every of their prime pitching prospects, Cabrera is simply 23% rostered.
- Nate Pearson will transfer his rehab from Single-A to Triple-A. The Blue Jays mentioned they envision Pearson as a multi-inning aid possibility upon his return.
- Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was recalled by the Giants. He began and was batting seventh Tuesday.
- Dominic Smith was optioned to Triple-A. He was batting simply .186 with zero dwelling runs.
