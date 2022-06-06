Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Trey Mancini, Tommy Pham

Lose a stud bat to damage and want a fill-in in a pinch? Bored with that useless weight in your utility spot and seeking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 suggestions for the upcoming scoring interval, all rostered in lower than 80 p.c of CBS Sports activities leagues. They don’t seem to be must-starts by any means, however they’re the very best you can do off the waiver wire.
All info is updated as of Sunday afternoon.
Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (June 5-12)
Greatest hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Royals TOR3, BAL4
2. Reds ARI4, @STL3
3. Orioles CHC2, @KC4
4. Blue Jays @KC3, @DET3
5. Braves OAK2, PIT4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Pirates DET2, @ATL4
2. Rangers @CLE3, @CHW3
3. Cubs @BAL2, @NYY3
4. Tigers @PIT2, TOR3
5. Rockies @SF3, @SD4
