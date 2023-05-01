Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Joey Gallo, Brandon Drury

If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They’re not must-starts by any estimation, but they’re the best you’ll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Sleeper hitters for Week 6 (May 1-7)
Best hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Mets ATL1, @DET3, COL3
2. Blue Jays @BOS4, @PIT3
3. Brewers @COL3, @SF3
4. Cubs @WAS4, MIA3
5. Royals BAL3, OAK3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Giants @HOU3, MIL3
2. Marlins ATL3, @CHC3
3. White Sox MIN3, @CIN3
4. Dodgers PHI3, @SD3
5. Diamondbacks @TEX2, WAS3
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL