Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters feature Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson

Lose a stud bat to damage and wish a fill-in in a pinch? Bored with that lifeless weight in your utility spot and seeking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 suggestions for the upcoming scoring interval, all rostered in lower than 80 % of CBS Sports activities leagues. They are not must-starts by any means, however they’re the most effective you can do off the waiver wire.
All info is updated as of Sunday night.
Sleeper hitters for Week 9 (Could 30-June 5)
Greatest hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Cardinals SD3, @CHC5
2. Braves @ARI3, @COL4
3. Tigers MIN5, @NYY3
4. Dodgers PIT3, NYM4
5. Cubs MIL4, STL5
Worst hitter matchups for Week 9
1. White Sox @TOR3, @TB3
2. Angels @NYY3, @PHI3
3. Athletics HOU3, BOS3
4. Phillies SF3, LAA3
5. Pirates @LAD3, ARI3
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL