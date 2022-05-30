Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters feature Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson

Lose a stud bat to damage and wish a fill-in in a pinch? Bored with that lifeless weight in your utility spot and seeking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 suggestions for the upcoming scoring interval, all rostered in lower than 80 % of CBS Sports activities leagues. They are not must-starts by any means, however they’re the most effective you can do off the waiver wire.

All info is updated as of Sunday night.

Sleeper hitters for Week 9 (Could 30-June 5)

Greatest hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Cardinals SD3, @CHC5

2. Braves @ARI3, @COL4

3. Tigers MIN5, @NYY3

4. Dodgers PIT3, NYM4

5. Cubs MIL4, STL5

Worst hitter matchups for Week 9

1. White Sox @TOR3, @TB3

2. Angels @NYY3, @PHI3

3. Athletics HOU3, BOS3

4. Phillies SF3, LAA3

5. Pirates @LAD3, ARI3