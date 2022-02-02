Fantasy Basketball Week 16: Who’s hot and who’s not, plus a category booster for Wednesday

Week 16 is approaching its midpoint. Tuesday’s seven-game slate ended with an exciting matchup between the Nets and Suns, but all the best Fantasy performers played earlier in the night. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded the slate’s lone triple-double, but there was no shortage of stat-sheet stuffing. We’ll go over some of the best and worst showings here before looking ahead at a category booster for fantasy managers to keep an eye on.

Who’s hot

Antetokounmpo always puts up monster numbers but was especially effective against the Wizards on Tuesday. The Bucks superstar tallied a triple-double with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s averaging 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in Week 16 and will likely tear it up against the Trail Blazers and Clippers over the weekend.

DeRozan’s still making his case as an All-NBA caliber player and notched his second straight double-double against the Magic on Tuesday. He amassed 29 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists against Orlando just one day after totaling 23 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists against the Spurs. He’s averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game without Lonzo Ball this season.

Bradley Beal is set to miss a few games with a wrist injury, and Kuzma took full advantage of the Wizards’ top scorer missing time against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Kuzma gave the Bucks 25 points and 11 rebounds, tallying his second double-double in three games. The 26-year-old forward has averaged 19.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists through 10 appearances without Beal this year.

Who’s not

While Antetokounmpo is piping hot, Middleton is in a bit of a slump. The Bucks wing is averaging just 11 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in Week 16. He scored 13 points on 12 shots against the Wizards on Tuesday. He had a strong January and could bounce back with a couple of solid showings, though.

Category booster: Steals

Okeke started in five of the 13 games he appeared in last month and was a pest on defense. In January, the Magic forward averaged more steals per game (1.8) than Chris Paul and matched the Suns point guard with 23 total. Okeke kicked off February with a two-steal game and has racked up 18 steals over his previous 10 games. He’s only rostered in 41 percent of CBS leagues and could give teams a significant bump in Week 16 if he keeps up this pace.