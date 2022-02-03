Fantasy Basketball Week 16: Who’s hot and who’s not, plus a player to drop/trade for Thursday

Wednesday’s seven-game slate was full of surprises. The Kings knocked off the Nets without multiple starters, the Thunder upset the Mavericks, and the Rockets pulled off a convincing win against the Cavaliers. A pair of point guards paced the field in fantasy points by stuffing the stat sheet, but there are plenty of other notable tidbits worth taking note of ahead of Thursday’s six-game slate. We’ll go over Wednesday’s best and worst performers before identifying a player fantasy managers need to give up on here.

Who’s hot

Doncic’s Week 16 stats can’t get much better. The Mavericks superstar notched a 40-point double-double in a loss to the Thunder on Wednesday and has averaged 37 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists over his previous two outings. Kristaps Porzingis’s absence has led to big-time numbers for the 22-year-old.

Ball lit up the Celtics with a career-high 38 points to go along with six rebounds and nine assists in the Hornets’ loss. He’s scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games and seems to have Boston’s number this year. He’s faced the Celtics three times this season and boasts averages of 26 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists against them. The second-year point guard has a chance to shred the Darius Garland-less Cavs in his next game on Friday.

Fantasy managers oozed over Josh Giddey when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered an ankle injury, but Dort has been more impressive than the rookie lately. The Thunder’s defensive specialist scored 30 points on Wednesday to help lift Oklahoma City to a win against Dallas. He’s averaging 24 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through two Week 16 outings. Dort should be considered a player to watch until the All-Star break.

Who’s Not

Allen is usually an automatic double-double but hasn’t recorded one in three games. The Cavaliers big man got into foul trouble early on Wednesday and finished Cleveland’s matchup against Houston with 11 points and six rebounds. The star big man’s been outdone by Kevin Love lately, but there’s no reason to believe his rut will last long.

Who to trade

After being traded by the Hawks, some fantasy managers felt that Reddish had a real chance to become a significant contributor for the Knicks this season. However, Tom Thibodeau has no interest in making the former Duke standout a part of the rotation. He’s appeared in three games while averaging just 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds. He won’t be able to do much for fantasy teams while he’s averaging seven minutes per contest. Shipping him off while his rostership is above 40 percent is the best option.