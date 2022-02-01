Fantasy Basketball Week 16: Who’s hot and who’s not, plus a waiver wire target for Tuesday

Wee6 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season began on Monday. Steph Curry led all players in fantasy points, but a slew of role players weren’t far behind. Andre Drummond shined for Philly while Joel Embiid rested on Monday, Desmond Bane notched a new career-high in points, and Isaiah Jackson helped power the Domantas Sabonis-less Pacers to a win. We’ll go over some of Monday’s other notable stat lines here before taking a look at an ideal waiver-wire target.

Who’s hot

Maxey’s scored at least 20 points in six of his last 10 games and finished as one of Monday’s top fantasy performers when Joel Embiid sat out for the 76ers’ game against the Grizzlies. The point guard amassed 33 points, three assists, eight rebounds, and a career-high four blocks. Maxey is averaging 23.3 points per game this season when Embiid doesn’t suit up, but the big man and Seth Curry are healthy now and could lower his ceiling in early February.

Trent has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of Week 15. The Raptors wing has scored more than 30 points in four straight games and tallied 31 points with six rebounds, and nine made threes against the Hawks on Monday. He’s made at least five triples in four consecutive games while converting his attempts from deep at a 50 percent clip. Trent’s logged at least 35 minutes in his last four outings, and there have been no signs that Nick Nurse is ready to dial his workload back.

Morant’s streak of games with 30 or more points goes back further than Trent’s. The Grizzlies point guard has scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive games. He racked up 37 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a loss to the 76ers on Monday and could’ve had been much more productive if he didn’t go 0-for-5 from three.

Who’s not

Nurkic hasn’t necessarily been horrendous lately but hasn’t bounced back from Sunday’s underwhelming performance. The Trail Blazers big man has averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over his last two outings. He tallied 14 points and nine rebounds against the Thunder’s abysmal center rotation. Nurkic’s impending matchup against the Lakers could be tough now that Anthony Davis is healthy again, so fantasy managers rostering him might have to get creative.

Waiver Wire Target

Jackson erupted for 26 points and 10 rebounds on Monday in the Pacers’ matchup against the Clippers. The springy big man filled in for Domantas Sabonis, who has entered health and safety protocols. Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze are dealing with injuries, so Jackson could provide valuable production for at least one more game. He’s readily available and efficient. That could make him useful in points leagues and Roto leagues.