Fantasy Basketball Week 17: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a DFS target for Friday

The NBA’s 2022 trade deadline day was a circus, and a ton of players found out they’d be joining new teams. Some squads were short handed as a result, which led to some monster stat lines in Thursday’s seven-game slate. We’ll go over some studs and duds who stood out before discussing a top-notch DFS target for Friday, and talking about Luka Doncic’s career night is the best way to kick things off.

Who’s hot

Luka Doncic DAL • PG • 77 PPG26.8 RPG8.9 BPG.49 View Profile

Doncic wasted no time heating up against the Clippers on Thursday and scored 28 first-quarter points. The Mavericks superstar wound up tallying a career-high 51 points with nine rebounds and six assists in a win. Doncic’s usage will likely be sky high again on Saturday if Spencer Dinwiddie doesn’t make his Dallas debut.

Gary Trent Jr. TOR • SG • 33 PPG18.8 APG2 SPG1.98 3P/G3.222 View Profile

Trent ended January with an impressive streak of 30-point games and put together the best offensive performance of his career against the Rockets on Thursday. The Raptors wing exploded for 42 points on 26 shots. He made six of his 13 attempts from deep and racked up five steals. He took advantage of Fred VanVleet taking a night off and is establishing himself as one of the league’s most dynamic 3-and-D guards.

Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11 PPG16.7 APG3.2 SPG.62 3P/G2.846 View Profile

Thompson is starting to get his mojo back. The Warriors sharpshooter is still getting the occasional rest day for load management but is getting more comfortable being back on the hardwood with each game. He tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Knicks on Thursday and is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 50 percent from deep in February. He’s averaging a career-low 24.3 minutes per game but could see his workload ramped up following the All-Star break.

Who’s not



Patty Mills BKN • PG • 8 PPG13.5 APG2.6 SPG.7 3P/G3.222 View Profile

You’d think that Mills would be able to boost his scoring numbers during the four games James Harden missed before getting traded to the 76ers, but that hasn’t been the case. The Nets guard averaged just 9.3 points on 35.9 percent shooting over his previous four outings. His outlook hasn’t gotten better with Harden out of the picture because Seth Curry is sure to cut into his shot attempts moving forward. Mills totaled seven points, four rebounds, and five assists in Brooklyn’s latest loss to Washington.

DFS Target

Kelly Oubre Jr. CHA • SG • 12 PPG16.6 RPG4.1 BPG.42 View Profile

The Hornets usually have no shortage of lanky wings but won’t have two of them for Friday’s matchup against the Pistons. Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin have been ruled out, so Oubre could draw his 11th start of the season. The athletic rim runner scored 32 points in less than 24 minutes off the bench the last time he faced Detroit and is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds as a starter.