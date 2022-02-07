Fantasy Basketball Week 17: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a DFS Target for Monday

Week 17 will begin on Monday with a five-game slate that begins with a pair of Eastern Conference matchups at 7 p.m. ET and ends with an interconference matchup between the Knicks and Jazz in Salt Lake City. The top fantasy performers from Saturday and Sunday will hit the hardwood in hopes of maintaining their momentum, and we’ll go over some notable hot and cold players ahead of the action before providing a key DFS target here.

Who’s hot

Zach LaVine has missed two straight games with a back injury, and DeRozan did some heavy lifting to wrap up Week 16. He was Sunday’s highest scorer and dropped 45 points against the 76ers with nine rebounds and seven assists. He averaged 33.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across four contests last week. LaVine appears to be nearing a return, but DeRozan should continue to thrive if his co-star misses more time.

Ingram’s playmaking spiked toward the end of Week 16. The Pelicans wing has showcased his ability to make plays with each other in the past but stepped things up a notch in his last two games. Ingram tied his career-high 12 assists on Sunday and Friday. On Sunday, he scored 33 points in his second straight double-double against the Rockets. Whether he continues to make strides as a passer in the back half of the season remains to be seen.

Portis went nuclear over the weekend by averaging 27 points and 7.5 rebounds on a ridiculous 76 percent shooting. The Bucks big man has hit 10 threes over his last two outings while converting them at a 76.9 percent clip. Nobody should expect the big man to keep up his efficiency from the field, but he’s proving that he can dominate against lesser frontcourt rotations. Brooke Lopez’s minutes could take a big hit when he returns from the back injury that’s kept him sidelined for all but one game.

Who’s Not

Grant’s name bounced around as a priority trade target for several teams as he neared his return from a thumb injury, but the Pistons swingman has been a let-down through his first four games back. While he’s averaged 14.5 points over his last four outings, he’s shot just 36.5 percent from the field. Grant made less than a third of his shots in each of his previous two games and has provided little rebounding support (2.8 boards per game). It’s hard to see him enticing a new team into giving him a featured role this season at his current level.

DFS Target

Siakam’s averaged 22.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last 10 games and is primed to pop in the Raptors’ Monday matchup against the Hornets. He’s been able to terrorize opposing centers with his athleticism at the five all year, and Charlotte’s interior defense couldn’t do anything to stop him in late January. Siakam was one rebound short of a triple-double in his first game against the Hornets this year, and Mason Plumlee was a -18 in 32 minutes. The Hornets have given up 20-point double-doubles to their opponent’s starting center in back-to-back games, so paying up for Siakam is one of the best things you can do in Monday’s five-game slate.