Fantasy Basketball Week 17: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a DFS Target for Tuesday

Week 17’s five-game slate on Monday was jam-packed with action. While there weren’t many fantasy surprises and All-Star caliber players dominated among the top performers, one unexpected role-player nearly finished the night as the most productive fantasy scorer on DraftKings. There will likely be much more unpredictability on Tuesday, and we’ll go over the last slates best and brightest before projection who could steal the show in the impending 10-game slate here.

Who’s hot

Mitchell returned from a lengthy layoff last Friday and built on his success from then in Utah’s Monday matchup against the Knicks. Mitchell poured in 32 points with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the Jazz’s win. He’s tallied at least 27 points, six assists in a black in two straight games.

Robinson put together arguably the best performance of his career to kick off Week 17. The Knicks center amassed 19 points and 21 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting against the Rudy Gobert-less Jazz on Monday. The premier rim protector swatted three shots and tallied his second double-double of the month. Robinson’s logged t least 30 minutes in three straight contests and is trending up ahead of the All-Star break.

Siakam’s recorded three double-doubles in four February appearances. The Raptors’ small-ball center fell two assists short of a triple-double against the Hornets on Monday and finished the contest with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He’s averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this month and has been crucial to his team’s six-game winning streak.

Who’s Not

Kuzma’s thrived when Bradley Beal can’t suit up for the most part, but that hasn’t been the case over the Wizards’ last two games. He’s averaged 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds on 33 percent shooting in back-to-back losses. Playing two of the league’s better defensive teams hasn’t helped his numbers, but matchups against the Nets and Kings this week could contribute to a turnaround.

DFS Target

Kyrie Irving can’t play in Brooklyn’s home game against Boston on Monday and James Harden is questionable after missing two straight games with a hamstring injury. Thomas’s scoring upside should get a massive boost if Harden misses a third straight contest, as the rookie has proved that he can provide efficient offense as a high-volume shooter when asked. The LSU has appeared in five games without Harden in 2022 and scored at least 20 points in four of them. Thomas recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes in the lone start of his professional career.