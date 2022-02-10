Fantasy Basketball Week 17: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a player to trade now

On Wednesday, there was no shortage of top-notch fantasy performances, and LaMelo Ball finished as the night’s most productive player. In Charlotte’s loss to Chicago, the Hornets point guard amassed 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. While the second-year point guard topped the fantasy leaderboard, several other players have more momentum ahead of Thursday’s seven-game slate. We’ll go over the best and worst from Wednesday before giving out one fantasy asset that managers should look to move ahead of Week 18 here.

Who’s hot

Siakam’s notched a double-double in four of the five games he’s appeared in this month. On Wednesday, the Raptors big man tallied 27 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists against the Thunder in 40 minutes. Siakam’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on nearly 50 percent shooting in the new year.

Vucevic did what he was supposed to in his dream matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday. The Bulls’ center flirted with a triple-double and tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. Vuc has now recorded a double-double in eight of his last 10 games.

Fox has thrived since the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers. The fifth-year guard is averaging 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game through six appearances without Haliburton this season. Sacramento is comfortable moving forward with Fox and Domantas Sabonis as its building block for the future, and that should help Fox raise his fantasy value before and after the All-Star break.

Who’s not



Edwards was eager to bounce back from his poor showing against the Kings from Tuesday and was aggressive in the Timberwolves’ second consecutive game at the Golden 1 Center. The second-year wing scored 26 points on 25 shots and only contributed one rebound with one assist. Edwards is averaging 15.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in Week 17, and his production could be hindered by the knee injury he’s dealing with ahead of the All-Star break. His health is worth monitoring.

Player to Sell

Capela’s still one of the league’s most consistent rebounders, but it’s clear that Atlanta’s already preparing for the future. Trae Young’s favorite lob threat is averaging just over 21 minutes per game in February and is essentially splitting time down the middle with second-year big man Onyeka Okongwu. While Okongu isn’t necessarily producing at a high enough level to be a priority target, he’s impacting Capela’s ceiling significantly by keeping him off the floor. Capela’s averaging just 7.0 points per game this month and 9.6 rebounds per game in 2022.