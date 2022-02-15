Fantasy Basketball Week 18: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a DFS target for Monday

Super Bowl Sunday’s NBA slate was limited to two games, but the four teams that played boasted had no shortage of fantasy stars. The Hawks-Celtics and Pacers-Timberwolves matchups produced impressive stat lines, and Jayson Tatum put together the most remarkable performance of the evening. We’ll review Sunday’s best and worst stat lines before delving into an ideal DFS target for Monday’s nine-game slate here.

Who’s hot

Tatum has excelled against Atlanta this year and led all scorers with 38 points in his third meeting with the Hawks this year. The Celtics star also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out a trio of assists. He’s averaging 30.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game against the Hawks this year.

Edwards capped off a strong Week 17 with 37 points, five rebounds, and four assists against the Pacers. The second-year Timberwolves wing has averaged 24.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest over his previous four outings. He rebounded from a five-point outing to score at least 26 points in three consecutive games and could carry that momentum into Week 18.

Haliburton didn’t waste any time becoming an impact player for the Pacers after being traded by the Kings. The second-year guard has played two games with Indiana and is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 11 assists per contest with his new team. Haliburton racked up 22 points and 16 assists against the Timberwolves on Sunday and should continue to carry a heavy workload without a legitimate backup to support him.

Who’s not



Tatum ended his week on a high note, but his co-star is struggling. Brown isn’t putting up terrible numbers, but his efficiency as a scorer has waned over his last two games. He tallied 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting on Sunday and has shot 30.3 percent from the field in his previous two outings. Brown has made up for his poor shooting by being active on the boards, but Roto league managers should hope he can turn things around on offense.

DFS Target

Winslow wasn’t a difference-maker with the Clippers but has found new life since joining the Trail Blazers. The point forward has logged at least 33 minutes in three straight contests and has made significant contributions to Portland’s two-game winning streak. Winslow’s averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game as a starter for the Trail Blazers. While his matchup against the Bucks isn’t ideal, his price is cheap enough to make him one of the best under-the-radar mid-tier plays available on DraftKings.