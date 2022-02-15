Fantasy Basketball Week 18: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a waiver wire target for Tuesday

Monday’s nine-game NBA slate was an interesting one, as standout fantasy performances came from unexpected places all around. Bruce Brown, Terance Mann, and Evan Fournier finished among the cream of the crop. While that trio strived, three other players seem more likely to carry Monday’s momentum into the rest of their Week 18 games. We’ll go over Monday’s studs and duds alongside some season-long waiver wire advice in today’s recap.

Who’s hot

Giddey notched his second consecutive triple-double on Sunday with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Knicks. The rookie thrived without Luguentz Dort in the picture and is averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through six contests without the defensive wing this year. Giddey could put together an impressive string of games ahead of the All-Star break with both the Thunder’s leading scorers out of commission.

Randle has been on a tear all through February. The Knicks forward is averaging 27.7 points 12.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this month and only trailed Giddey in fantasy points on DraftKings on Monday. He tallied 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against OKC and only trails Giannis Anteokounmpo among power forwards in the season-long standings.

Hart was unexpectedly moved in the deal that sent CJ McCollum to the Pelicans and has taken on a larger role on offense since joining the Trail Blazers. The stingy guard excels at hard-nosed defense and rebounding but tallied 23 points with seven rebounds and five assists in his second game with Portland on Sunday. He’s averaging 25 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game through two appearances with his new team.

Who’s not



The Raptors’ premier defensive wing’s scoring hasn’t been great since the beginning of Week 17. His point total has decreased in four consecutive contests, and he scored just three points on 1-of-5 shooting in a loss to the Pelicans on Monday. Anunoby’s averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 23.5 percent shooting over his previous two games.

Waiver Wire Target

On Monday, I highlighted Winslow as a DFS target, and he didn’t disappoint. The Trail Blazers forward scored 13 points and grabbed 10 boards in his team’s win over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks. Winslow’s averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest across four starts with the Blazers. He’s reasonably available in CBS leagues with 54 percent rostership and should remain in the spotlight while Larry Nance Jr. recovers from a knee injury.