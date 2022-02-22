Fantasy Basketball Week 19: Ben Simmons’ return date highlights Tuesday news and here’s what to know

Chris Paul’s thumb injury was the most important fantasy basketball news during All-Star weekend, but there’s still more worth taking note of ahead of the season’s resumption on Thursday. Several teams have provided updates on players who haven’t seen little to no action in 2022. Their activity moving forward could make them impactful options for fantasy managers looking to bolster their rosters. Here are three situations work monitoring in late February and March.

Simmons hasn’t played in a little under a year, but Brooklyn is set on letting him loose in March. The point forward’s target return date is March 8th, and he’ll miss six games if he doesn’t have any setbacks. Simmons could return from his lengthy layoff against the Hornets. He boasts career averages of 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game against Charlotte. The eighth-place Nets could use his talents to stop their slide and stay in the playoff picture, so he could be a valuable fantasy asset reasonably soon.

Green looked like a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner when he was healthy, but his nagging calf and back injuries have kept him off the hardwood for a month and a half. The Warriors forward is supposedly targeting a mid-March return, but it wouldn’t be surprising if his ideal return date got moved. Fantasy managers running Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter Jr. should rest easy until Green gets on the court and resumes basketball activities.

Orlando’s forgotten young core



The Magic provided updates on two promising players looking to return from significant injuries on Monday. Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are aiming to return to action sometime in March. Some big changes could be on the horizon for Orlando’s rotation. Fultz hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in 2020 and was averaging career-highs in points (12.9) and assists (5.4) per game before suffering the injury eight games into his second season with the Magic. Isaac’s also recovering from a torn ACL and hasn’t played since appearing in the 2019-20 playoff bubble. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Mo Bamba could be in for more completion if either player assumes a significant role down the stretch this year.