Fantasy Basketball Week 20: Who’s hot, who’s not, plus a waiver-wire and DFS target for Tuesday

Week 20 got off to an exciting start on Monday. While there was only one competitive game, several players put up monster stat lines. Markelle Fultz impressed the masses in his first game since tearing his ACL in the 2020-21 season. The Magic guard posted 10 points and six assists on 5-of-7 shooting in 16 minutes. His progress could lead to more playing time as the season progresses. That could cut into the numbers of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. We’ll highlight three of Monday’s best performers alongside a dud before highlighting a strong waiver-wire target for Week 20 below.

Who’s hot

OG Anunoby (hand) has missed three straight games and Barnes has picked up the slack during his absence. The rookie point forward has tallied 28 points in two of his last thee game and grabbed 16 rebounds against Brooklyn on Monday. Barnes has averaged 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game since the All-Star break. Toronto will need him on the wing while Anunoby works toward his return.

Morant seems poised to end the back half of the season on a ridiculous run. He returned from his first All-Star appearance with a 46-point performance against the Bulls before racking up a career-high 52 points against the Spurs on Monday. Morant has made 63.8 percent of his field goals and 87.5 percent of his threes over his previous two outings. He averaged 33 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in February.

Carter has been ridiculously efficient and productive since All-Star weekend. The Magic big man has averaged 22.5 points and 12 rebounds on 81 percent shooting in his last two games. Carter’s tallied five consecutive double-doubles and will face a Pacers team he’s averaging 20.5 points and 15 rebounds against this season. His third meeting with Indiana this season could help him maintain his momentum through Week 20.

Who’s not



Vucevic has nearly averaged a double-double since the All-Star break, but his scoring has been been underwhelming. He’s tallied 14 points and seven rebounds against the Heat on Monday and has scored less than 15 points in three consecutive games. There’s no reason to move on from Vuc, though. His consistent offense and rebounding has value on a team that lacks depth at center.

DFS (and waiver) target

Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, and Rajon Rondo are dealing with injuries. The Cavs aren’t scared to give Goodwin a major role. The point guard has averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per contest over his last three outings. He’ll have little value once Cleveland regains its usual key ball handlers, but he’s one of the best available short-term streamers on the market. Goodwin was one of Monday’s top scorers and notched 17 points with 12 assists against the Timberwolves.