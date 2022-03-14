Fantasy Football 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers turn to Mitchell Trubisky for answer at quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new beginning quarterback after agreeing to a two-year take care of former No. 2 general choose, Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky spent final yr in Buffalo, rehabilitating his picture whereas backing up Josh Allen. Now he’ll get his second probability as a starter after being changed in Chicago.
Regardless of a few flashes, Trubisky struggled to be a constant Fantasy choice in Chicago, however you do not have to squint very onerous to see a quarterback who could possibly be higher for Fantasy Soccer than actual life. He is averaged 5.three yards per carry for his profession and averaged practically 5 rush makes an attempt per recreation in 2018. His 17-game tempo as a starter was for 352 dashing yards and three touchdowns per season. That kind of enhance may make a league-average passer a borderline Fantasy starter.
The issue is that 2018 can be the one yr Trubisky has carried out like a league-average quarterback. His 6.7 profession yards per try is properly under common as is his 4 % profession landing charge. The hope in Pittsburgh is that Trubisky may have a Ryan Tannehill-like renaissance, and he has the weapons to do it. The subsequent query will likely be whether or not the Steelers can construct an offensive line that may defend Trubisky.
As for these weapons, there’s nothing in Trubisky’s profession that means he’ll be worse than Ben Roethlisberger has been for the reason that begin of the 2019 season. In reality, most numbers would recommend he’ll be a slight improve. And the Steelers’ new sign caller is most positively an improve over Mason Rudolph. That being mentioned, this does lock them in with a below-average quarterback. Any hope of a lift from the staff buying a Deshaun Watson or Derek Carr is gone now.
The most important query mark appears to be whether or not a cell quarterback like Trubisky will goal Najee Harris as usually as Ben Roethlisberger did. The intense aspect there’s that Tarik Cohen noticed 92 targets (and a 19% goal share) from Tubisky in 2019. In 2018, Cohen and Jordan Howard mixed for greater than 20% of Trubisky’s targets. In different phrases, there is no such thing as a motive to imagine Harris will see a big downtick in targets. If something, Trubisky’s mobility would possibly open up just a few extra holes for the star operating again.
The story is way the identical for Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Trubisky most likely is not a giant improve for them as a passer, however he provides them the next flooring and ceiling than Rudolph would have. The danger comes for Johnson, as a result of he was dominating targets with Roethlisberger at quarterback and there’s a minimum of some threat that Trubisky develops extra rapport with Claypool. However when it comes to their effectivity, I might anticipate one thing just like the final two years or barely higher.
Pat Freiermuth may be at a small threat, however I used to be anticipating some regression from him anyway. It is powerful to gauge Trubisky’s historical past with tight ends, however there’s nothing that stands out as significantly good or dangerous. The issue for Freiermuth was that his manufacturing was so closely impacted by touchdowns that with out a massive enhance in quantity, regression is prone to knock him out of the highest 12 tight ends.
From a rankings perspective there’s little or no modified by this signing. Trubisky vaults into the top-24 quarterbacks and is a low-end upside starter in two-QB leagues. Harris stays a surefire first-round choose, and top-five operating again. Diontae Johnson is a high-end No. 2 receiver, whereas Chase Claypool is a late-round dart throw with upside. Freiermuth shouldn’t be drafted as greater than a borderline starter.
