Fantasy Football Today Bold Predictions: Kyler Murray, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts will make the leap

In the event you had stated Cooper Kupp can be a No. 1 large receiver final season, that may have certified as a daring prediction. In the event you had stated he would have been the No. 1 large receiver, that positively would have certified.
If you wish to perceive what makes a prediction daring, that could be pretty much as good an instance as any. Kupp was a stable WR who had proven top-12 upside earlier than, so considering he might do this with a QB improve wasn’t unreasonable. Nevertheless, he by no means confirmed something just like the form of historic upside he ended up residing as much as with Matthew Stafford; if you happen to noticed even a touch of that coming and made drafting him a precedence, you ended up with probably the most helpful participant in Fantasy.
Daring predictions are about planting a flag within the floor, and that is what the Fantasy Soccer In the present day group has for you this week. We have been speaking about our high daring predictions all week on the podcast, and in at present’s e-newsletter I’ve my 5 boldest requires the upcoming season. Spoiler alert: I am excessive on Kyler Murray and Christian McCaffrey, however I am not shopping for rookie working backs this season.
Earlier than we get to my predictions, although, let’s take a look at what the remainder of the group has to say. Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings spent the week writing about their boldest calls, so this is a few of what they must say:
Russell Wilson would be the No. 1 quarterback, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton will probably be high 15 WRs, and Saquon Barkley will probably be a high 5 working again: “As a rookie in 2018, Barkley was wonderful, ending because the No. 2 PPR working again at 24.1 factors per recreation. He adopted that up with a standout second yr in 2019, averaging 18.7 PPR factors per recreation. However he missed three video games that season with an ankle sprain, after which he suffered a torn ACL in 2020, costing him 14 video games. He missed three video games once more in 2021, and it is arduous to belief somebody with that damage historical past. And, let’s face it, it is robust to belief any member of the Giants. However I like what new coach Brian Daboll ought to do for this offense, and The Athletic reviews Barkley “goes to catch a ton of passes.” The offensive line is healthier, and Barkley is in a contract yr. There is a path to an enormous season if Barkley can keep wholesome, and I count on him to ship in a giant method.”
James Conner will end as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy RB, Diontae Johnson won’t end as a top-20 WR in any format, and Deshaun Watson will end exterior the highest 10 in Fantasy factors per recreation: “We’ve not seen Deshaun Watson play a recreation of aggressive soccer since Jan. 3, 2021. After we see him subsequent, all the pieces about his state of affairs could have modified, and nothing about his previous performances must be taken without any consideration. As issues stand now, his receiving corps in Cleveland is the worst he is had — ever. After Amari Cooper, Watson has the likes of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and tight finish David Njoku because the next-best pass-catchers. Even his 2020 squad with Will Fuller as his No. 1 receiver at the least had some high quality depth.”
Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones will each end as top-24 RBs per recreation, Brandin Cooks could have a profession yr and end as a top-12 WR, and Jalen Hurts will end the yr as QB1: “In the event you’ve adopted me in any respect this offseason, you knew this one was coming. In actual fact, I wrote about it the evening of the A.J. Brown commerce. Hurts has as a lot dashing upside as anybody not named Lamar Jackson and the addition of Brown ought to enhance his passing numbers sufficient to make him a high 5 Fantasy quarterback with the upside to be No. 1 general. The obvious circumstances to quote when attempting to determine how a lot Brown might assist Hurts as a passer are Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. Once I do this, individuals typically scoff as a result of Hurts is not close to as proficient a passer as these two. Nicely…
And now, listed here are my boldest calls:
My daring predictions
Kyler Murray makes the leap and finishes because the No. 1 QB
We have seen stretches of that form of play from Murray earlier than, so we all know what it appears to be like like. Within the first half of final season, he was hyper environment friendly as a passer, placing up 17 passing touchdowns within the first seven video games, averaging 286 passing yards per recreation. He put up 30.four factors per recreation in six-point-per-pass-TD scoring, which is the vary you are searching for from a QB1.
He had an analogous stretch in 2020, averaging 33.2 factors per recreation by way of the primary eight. Accidents have been a problem each seasons, however the level is, we have seen it from him earlier than. I do not suppose he’ll rush for 1,000 yards like he was on tempo for within the first half of 2020, so the likelier path is for him to stay a giant crimson zone presence on the bottom whereas placing collectively a full season of high-level passing.
Lacking DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) for the primary six video games of the season will make it a bit tougher, however the addition of Marquise Brown offers the Cardinals a extra dynamic playmaker within the passing recreation than anybody they’d final season, and if Hopkins can hit the bottom working when he returns from the suspension, that might assist Murray keep away from the second-half swoon for a 3rd straight season. The truth that Murray is at the moment QB6 in early ADP makes it even simpler to purchase into the upside.
No rookie RB finishes as a top-24 participant on the place
Perhaps I am being too pessimistic. In spite of everything, there was at the least one rookie RB inside the highest 20 each season since 2011, so historical past suggests somebody will get there in 2022.
However this appears to be like like an particularly underwhelming rookie class for working backs. The primary one taken within the NFL draft was Breece Corridor to the Jets at 36th general, adopted by Kenneth Walker III to the Seahawks at 41st; James Prepare dinner to the Payments at 63rd was the one different again taken within the first two rounds. These are fairly unappealing touchdown spots for rookie working backs to land in, and alternative and group context matter a lot at working again.
Corridor has the perfect probability at locking down an every-down function early on, although second-year again Michael Carter looms as a possible associate who might complicate issues. And, whereas it isn’t unreasonable to suppose the Jets might take a step ahead offensively, they in all probability have to for Corridor to be rather more than only a low-end starter. The Jets produced the 21st-most PPR factors by working backs final season with 348 throughout their roster, however they ranked useless final in Zach Wilson’s 12 full video games at simply 16.four per. That is largely as a result of the truth that Wilson accomplished simply 40 passes to his working backs in these 12 video games, in comparison with 43 within the different 5.
Corridor generally is a viable starter with the Jets, however he’ll have to lock down that No. 1 job early and hold Carter at bay whereas the offense takes a step ahead. It could be even more durable for both Walker or Prepare dinner to get there. Walker is probably going caught in a run-first timeshare with Rashaad Penny on what could possibly be the worst offense within the NFL – extra on that later – whereas Prepare dinner is equally more likely to cut up time with Devin Singletary in what has been one other fairly dangerous offense for working backs in Fantasy. The Payments ranked 22nd in PPR factors by working backs in 2021, which was the primary time in Josh Allen’s 4 years as a starter the place they’ve ranked greater than 30th. Prepare dinner’s pass-catching and playmaking chops might assist make up for that, besides that the Payments ranked 28th in targets to working backs in 2021 regardless of trying the fifth-most passes within the league whole.
Rookies are at all times enjoyable to draft due to the attract of the unknown, however it’s important to go into each season with the information that persistence is normally obligatory. Even Jonathan Taylor, arguably the perfect again in soccer by his second season within the league, had a frustratingly inconsistent function as a rookie. This yr’s rookie class at RB would not appear to be a very particular one from a expertise standpoint, and given the touchdown spots, I am not essentially going to make any of them a precedence on Draft Day.
Christian McCaffrey outscores Jonathan Taylor by 100 PPR factors
This one is not as daring a take because it may appear on the floor. McCaffrey’s final full season noticed him rating 469.2 PPR factors in 16 video games, whereas Taylor scored 377.1 in 17 video games in 2021. At their respective bests, McCaffrey has simply been lots higher than Taylor.
After all, McCaffrey has struggled with accidents over the previous two seasons, taking part in simply 10 of 33 video games, which is the primary cause he will be taken second on the earliest in most leagues (normally later, it appears) whereas Taylor is the near-unanimous No. 1 choose. However to simply spotlight how a lot better McCaffrey has been, contemplate this: In these 10 video games, McCaffrey has 24 or extra PPR factors in seven video games, regardless of leaving two early as a result of accidents; Taylor has eight such video games out of 33 in the identical stretch.
Taylor might take a step ahead, or possibly McCaffrey’s damage historical past makes the Panthers extra cautious about leaning on him fairly so closely, each of which might tilt the scales in Taylor’s favor. However primarily based on what we have seen from each, the one case for Taylor comes right down to damage threat. That is sufficient to place him on the high of most folk’ draft boards, however there’s simply a lot extra upside with McCaffrey. I am chasing upside.
Kyle Pitts is the No. 1 tight finish
Travis Kelce turns 33 this yr and already confirmed indicators of decline final season; Mark Andrews is a yr faraway from averaging 50.1 yards per recreation and averaged three catches and 34 yards much less per recreation in Lamar Jackson’s full video games. These two are being handled like a tier unto themselves on the place, however they don’t seem to be with out threat to disappoint.
Pitts was a little bit of a disappointment as a rookie, however seeing as he simply put collectively a 68-catch, 1,026-yard season as a rookie and he did not even flip 21 till the second month of the season, that speaks to how excessive expectations had been. And the way excessive expectations ought to stay.
He’ll be attempting to take his large step ahead in 12 months 2 with out Matt Ryan, although given how a lot Ryan’s No. 1 goal traditionally struggled to seek out the tip zone – a problem that clearly hampered Pitts final season – that may not essentially be a big downgrade to Marcus Mariota. Pitts has a bit extra assist in the type of rookie Drake London, however he ought to nonetheless be the highest choice on this passing recreation after he performed almost all of his rookie season with out Calvin Ridley.
I’ve each cause to imagine Pitts goes to be the highest tight finish in Fantasy in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent few years, and on condition that he is going off the board on common a few spherical and a half after Andrews, he appears to be like like the perfect wager on the place for a giant return. He could be a first-round choose this time subsequent yr.
Seahawks do not have a participant who finishes high 20 at his place
I haven’t got it ranked this manner, technically, however solely as a result of Noah Fant is TE16 for me. The very best ranked Seahawks participant in any other case is DK Metcalf, my WR26; Tyler Lockett is WR35, Rashaad Penny is RB35, Kenneth Walker III is RB36, whereas Drew Lock is QB32. However this all comes right down to that final man there, as a result of I simply actually do not think about Lock on this offense. Amongst 32 gamers with at the least 700 go makes an attempt over the previous three seasons, Lock ranks 31st in passer score, 32nd in completion proportion, 30th in landing price, 27th in interception price, and 26th in yards per go try.
Lock has been dangerous, in different phrases, and the Seattle offense has been some of the conservative within the league for years, and ran the fewest performs within the league final season. The Seahawks need to play sluggish and set up the run, and whereas that labored when Russell Wilson was being some of the environment friendly passers in league historical past, it is lots more durable to get enthusiastic about it with Lock on the helm. Metcalf and Lockett have been must-start Fantasy choices as a result of that effectivity, particularly with the deep ball, however until there may be going to be a big enhance in go quantity, I feel each could possibly be bench choices.
After all, that run-first method ought to assist the working backs, proper? Besides, Penny and Walker appear more likely to cut up work even when Chris Carson is not capable of play as a result of his lingering neck points, and neither profiles as a lot of a pass-catcher. If the passing recreation is as dangerous as I feel it could be, there aren’t going to be many landing alternatives for them both, which implies you are doubtless a timeshare in one of many least helpful backfields within the league.
That is all to say, I feel Seattle’s offense could possibly be the worst within the league with Lock underneath middle and I’ve little curiosity in anybody right here for 2022.
