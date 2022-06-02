Fantasy Football Today: Rankings updates with Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp still at the top

We’re nearly within the coronary heart of the quiet a part of the NFL offseason. There is not a lot participant motion left, and whereas we’re nonetheless ready for a couple of footwear to drop – together with potential disciplinary motion for Deshaun Watson and Alvin Kamara notably – there is not a lot that is going to vary between now and the beginning of coaching camps.
Which makes this a great time to reset our expectations for the upcoming season. Offseason exercise packages and OTAs are ongoing across the league, and we’ll atone for probably the most attention-grabbing notes and information gadgets in a e-newsletter subsequent week, however it’s value noting that there most likely should not be a lot taking place proper now to vary your opinion of any gamers. That is the primary alternative coaches are attending to see their new acquisitions working collectively, so the exercises and practices which are occurring proper now are extra about establishing a baseline.
And that is what offseason rankings updates are about, too. A few of you might be drafting proper now, particularly in Dynasty leagues, so be sure you bookmark Heath Cummings’ Dynasty Central web page for all of his up to date content material all offseason. However for probably the most half, this time of 12 months is about getting forward of the competitors along with your analysis, and a method to try this is to maintain observe of modifications in how gamers are valued all through the offseason.
So I’ve gone by every place to replace my rankings for the upcoming season, which you will discover in right now’s e-newsletter, together with my high-level ideas on every place. Plus, I’ve particular person items for every place on CBSSports.com with extra ideas on particular person gamers on the high of every place, and I will be updating that with my ideas on each participant ranked all through the offseason.
Quarterback feels extra loaded than ever whereas large receiver appears to be going by a altering of the guard; operating again has actual controversy on the No. 1 choose – at the very least if you happen to ask me – whereas tight finish would possibly even be worse than standard this season. I discuss all that and extra right now, and when you have any questions on why particular gamers are ranked the place they’re, find out how to worth gamers, or anything, ship them my method at [email protected] with the topic line “Ask FFT” for an upcoming version of the e-newsletter. We’ll even have daring predictions from the complete FFT workers later this week, so preserve a watch out for that!
For now, listed below are my up to date rankings for every place:
The bar for a fantastic QB season in Fantasy is greater than ever as of late, and that has an affect on how it’s best to method the place for Fantasy Soccer. At the same time as lately as 5 years in the past, solely three gamers averaged greater than 23.zero Fantasy factors per recreation in six-point-per-pass-TD scoring, and that was fairly typical; in 2016, solely three managed it, whereas a whopping 4 did so in 2015.
That has all modified over the previous few seasons. In 2020, 12 averaged at the very least 23 factors per recreation, whereas the highest 4 every topped 29 factors per recreation; in 2021, the highest three have been all north of 26 factors per recreation whereas 9 averaged 23.81 per recreation or higher. The bar for being a starting-caliber Fantasy quarterback is greater than ever, and your probabilities of discovering a starting-caliber Fantasy QB late within the drafts are decrease, because of this.
Of these 9 who averaged 23.81 factors per recreation or extra in 2021, they have been all drafted among the many first 13 quarterbacks based mostly on Common Draft Place from NFFC drafts final season. Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston have been the one quarterbacks drafted outdoors of the highest 13 on the place who averaged 20 factors per recreation, so if you happen to weren’t taking a QB early, you have been getting left behind.
In fact, loads of quarterbacks are intriguing sufficient that you do not essentially have to draft one early this 12 months. Simply know that if you will wait on the place, latest historical past suggests you are taking a threat. And, given how good the high-end choices have been these days, it is a threat that might set you again greater than you suppose.
- Josh Allen
- Patrick Mahomes
- Lamar Jackson
- Justin Herbert
- Jalen Hurts
- Kyler Murray
- Tom Brady
- Matthew Stafford
- Dak Prescott
- Joe Burrow
- Russell Wilson
- Aaron Rodgers
- Kirk Cousins
- Deshaun Watson
- Justin Fields
- Derek Carr
- Trey Lance
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Ryan Tannehill
- Jameis Winston
- Marcus Mariota
- Daniel Jones
- Mitch Trubisky
- Trevor Lawrence
- Mac Jones
- Carson Wentz
- Jared Goff
- Zach Wilson
- Sam Darnold
- Matt Ryan
- Davis Mills
- Drew Lock
In most Fantasy Soccer leagues this season, there will not be a lot of a query about who to take with the No. 1 total choose. Jonathan Taylor was the No. 1 operating again in 2021 after he led the NFL with 1,811 dashing yards and 18 touchdowns, plus 40 catches for 360 yards, and given his age (23) and lack of harm issues (no video games missed final season, simply two in 5 years courting again to the beginning of his school profession), he’ll be the best choice in almost all leagues.
However he isn’t my No. 1 operating again for 2022. That is nonetheless Christian McCaffrey for me, and I am OK being the outlier right here. Pretty much as good as Taylor was in 2021, he did not even have a fantastic season by the requirements of No. 1 RBs; his 22.2 PPR factors per recreation was the bottom by a top-ranked RB since Devonta Freeman’s 21.Four in 2017.
Actually, Taylor wasn’t even the highest scorer per recreation in 2021; Derrick Henry was. McCaffrey was at 18.2, however if you happen to take out the 2 video games he left early with accidents, he averaged 23.6 factors per recreation. His earlier three seasons? 30.1, 29.3, and 23.8. Accidents have been a problem – he is performed simply 10 video games the previous two seasons – however there’s little doubt in my thoughts that McCaffrey continues to be the most effective participant in Fantasy when wholesome. Heck, McCaffrey has only one fewer recreation with 24-plus PPR factors (seven) than Taylor over the previous two seasons, regardless of enjoying 22 fewer video games.
“When wholesome” is assuming loads, however McCaffrey’s accidents have not been severe sufficient to require surgical procedure, nor have they been the type of recurring accidents that are typically particularly worrisome. I am going to grant he carries extra threat than Taylor, based mostly on their observe data, and he would possibly even have extra threat than your typical operating again.
However no one touches McCaffrey’s upside due to his pass-catching chops, and except I get a great motive to suppose that position is altering considerably, I am nonetheless going to deal with McCaffrey like the highest choice on the place. This implies I am nonetheless viewing McCaffrey because the No. 1 total choose, although the great factor is, I do not even need to get the highest choose to finish up with my high participant; he is fallen to fourth in drafts I’ve achieved to date at instances. I am going to take him each time there.
Listed below are my high 48 operating backs for 2022:
- Christian McCaffrey
- Jonathan Taylor
- Austin Ekeler
- Najee Harris
- Derrick Henry
- Dalvin Cook dinner
- Leonard Fournette
- Alvin Kamara
- D’Andre Swift
- Joe Mixon
- James Conner
- Aaron Jones
- David Montgomery
- Nick Chubb
- Javonte Williams
- Saquon Barkley
- Ezekiel Elliott
- J.Ok. Dobbins
- Josh Jacobs
- Antonio Gibson
- Cam Akers
- Breece Corridor
- Travis Etienne
- Elijah Mitchell
- AJ Dillon
- Damien Harris
- Miles Sanders
- Kareem Hunt
- Devin Singletary
- Chase Edmonds
- Tony Pollard
- James Cook dinner
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Rashaad Penny
- Kenneth Walker III
- J.D. McKissic
- Jamaal Williams
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Alexander Mattison
- Dameon Pierce
- Darrell Henderson
- Melvin Gordon
- Rhamondre Stevenson
With Davante Adams being traded to Las Vegas this offseason, there isn’t any actual query who the No. 1 large receiver taken in Fantasy Soccer leagues can be in 2022. Coming off his historic 2021, Kupp enters the season on the high of the large receiver rankings. Is there any case to be made for another person as the primary large receiver off the board?
I feel you possibly can fairly simply make the case for a way the likes of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, or Ja’Marr Chase might find yourself being the No. 1 WR by the top of the season. In Adams’ case, he is transferring from a workforce that was 15th in move makes an attempt in 2021 to 1 that was seventh; if the Raiders funnel 30% of their targets to Adams the way in which the Packers did, that might assist make up for no matter loss in high quality of goal he would possibly face from the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr.
The case for Jefferson and Chase is comparable and fairly apparent: They’re traditionally productive younger receivers with one other 12 months underneath their belts. If their groups resolve to go extra pass-heavy they usually can retain their outrageous effectivity with extra targets, you possibly can see how both could possibly be the No. 1 WR. It is a wager on elite expertise with two guys who’re nonetheless of their early 20s.
The issue is that each Jefferson and Chase play on groups that are not essentially pass-first, and whereas we hope which may change, we have not seen it for lengthy sufficient from both squad to anticipate it. Jefferson did at the very least earn the type of true Alpha No. 1 WR goal share that you simply wish to see from a No. 1 contender final season, with 27.5% of the workforce’s targets going his method; if he might bump that as much as 30% and supplant Adam Thielen because the workforce’s high landing scorer, it isn’t arduous to see Jefferson being the No. 1 man.
Chase most likely requires a bit extra projecting to get there, to be trustworthy. He was outrageously good as a rookie, averaging 18.zero yards per catch, 11.Four per goal, and a landing charge over 10%. Nonetheless, he had simply 128 targets and arguably wasn’t even the No. 1 goal on his personal workforce; Tee Higgins was on tempo for extra targets however missed three video games, although Chase did out-target him 35-30 within the playoffs. If Chase can maintain his outlier effectivity whereas bumping as much as the 150-target vary, he might problem for that No. 1 spot, too, however that is asking loads.
Any of these large receivers, in addition to Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and maybe another darkish horse – no one thought Kupp could be the highest participant in Fantasy this time final 12 months, in any case – might end because the No. 1 choice. Nonetheless, even if Kupp has solely achieved it as soon as and is close to the age the place large receivers are likely to go over the hill, he looks like the plain selection for the highest large receiver to draft this season.
Here is my up to date high 48 large receivers for 2022 redraft leagues:
- Cooper Kupp
- Davante Adams
- Justin Jefferson
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Stefon Diggs
- Mike Evans
- CeeDee Lamb
- Tee Higgins
- Diontae Johnson
- Tyreek Hill
- Deebo Samuel
- A.J. Brown
- Amari Cooper
- D.J. Moore
- Keenan Allen
- Brandin Cooks
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Marquise Brown
- Mike Williams
- Chris Godwin
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Robert Woods
- Jaylen Waddle
- Rashod Bateman
- D.Ok. Metcalf
- Darnell Mooney
- Terry McLaurin
- Adam Thielen
- Jerry Jeudy
- Allen Robinson
- Drake London
- Michael Thomas
- Kadarius Toney
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Tyler Lockett
- Russell Gage
- Elijah Moore
- Hunter Renfrow
- Chris Olave
- Garrett Wilson
- DeVante Parker
- Tyler Boyd
- DeVonta Smith
- Gabe Davis
- Allen Lazard
- Courtland Sutton
- Corey Davis
- Christian Kirk
Each offseason, the Fantasy Soccer world tries to speak itself into the likelihood that, hey, possibly tight finish will not be so dangerous this 12 months. No person is aware of who begins the dialogue yearly, however you hear it with out fail.
NFL offenses are consistently evolving, in any case, and whenever you see what matchup nightmares like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle can do for his or her offenses, why would not NFL groups discover methods to get these sorts of gamers concerned of their offenses? Gamers are getting greater, stronger, and quicker yearly, and it all the time looks like we’re only one 12 months away from a sea change.
In fact, just like the siren’s music of Greek mythology, listening to that message can steer you off track whenever you’re getting ready to your drafts. Final 12 months, it was T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts who have been going to assist change the place, and their Common Draft Positions acquired pushed up into the fourth- and fifth-round vary as we tried to chase the following Kelce/Gronk/whoever.
And, because it turned out, neither managed to make a lot of a distinction for Fantasy gamers. Hockenson averaged 11.9 PPR factors per recreation whereas Pitts was at 10.4. Removed from being difference-makers who produced like large receivers at tight finish, Hockenson supplied the identical manufacturing Corey Davis (WR41) did, whereas Pitts would not even have been a top-50 choice at WR.
However hey, possibly tight finish will not be so dangerous this 12 months, proper? The hype round Hockenson has died off a bit, however Pitts did have over 1,000 yards in his historic rookie season, whereas the likes of Cole Kmet and Albert Okwuegbunam, amongst others, present some hope for breakouts. It might occur.
Or, possibly Andrews regresses after his breakout season; possibly Kelce lastly runs out of steam in his age-33 season; possibly Pitts will get held again by mediocre QB play, Trey Lance holds George Kittle again, and Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, and Darren Waller wrestle to face out amid extra crowded receiving corps than in years previous.
So, positive, possibly that is the 12 months that tight finish stops being such a catastrophe. It is potential. However I would say it is equally doubtless the place finally ends up even worse than you suppose in 2022. Whether or not you wish to attempt to pay a premium to search out out on Draft Day is as much as you, however here is how I am viewing the place proper now for 2022:
- Travis Kelce
- Mark Andrews
- Kyle Pitts
- George Kittle
- Darren Waller
- Dalton Schultz
- T.J. Hockenson
- Dallas Goedert
- Mike Gesicki*
- Cole Kmet
- Albert Okwuegbunam
- Zach Ertz
- Dawson Knox
- David Njoku
- Logan Thomas
- Noah Fant
- Gerald Everett
- Pat Freiermuth
- Irv Smith
