Fantasy women’s basketball – Don’t overlook Queen Egbo’s rise with the Indiana Fever

Who is trending up in fantasy women’s basketball? Which rotations are changing? What’s the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?
Here’s a look around the league at the most fantasy-relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard has had an impressive start to the 2022 season, scoring 30 or more fantasy points in five of her first six games. Howard had a game she’d rather forget on Tuesday night, being held scoreless in 29 minutes played. However, that is no reason to overreact. Three of the previous four players to be held scoreless in a game in their rookie years (Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Chamique Holdsclaw, Lindsey Harding) would eventually become All-Stars.
Chicago Sky
Candace Parker has surpassed 40 fantasy points in each of the past two games. She has averaged 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game this season. Parker needs just for rebounds to pass Candice Dupree for the sixth most in WNBA history.
Connecticut Sun
Jasmine Thomas will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL on Sunday, and Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington and Natisha Hiedeman are likely to see their roles increase as a result. Hiedeman (93% available) should be a top fantasy target due to her success from beyond the arc this season.
Dallas Wings
Kayla Thornton (70.7% of leagues) has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game and 31 minutes this season. Isabelle Harrison (52.4% available) is also a potential streaming option. She has averaged 10.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.1 APG and 1.1 SPG in 27.1 MPG.
Indiana Fever
If you are looking to make some changes to your roster, don’t overlook Queen Egbo and Victoria Vivians. Egbo (49% available) has averaged 21.9 fantasy points per game, and Vivians (76.4% available) has scored 21 or more fantasy points in four straight games.
Las Vegas Aces
The Aces’ offense has been dominant through their first eight games, scoring 746 points. Las Vegas is the only team to have four players with 10 or more 3-pointers made this season. Kelsey Plum has averaged 18.1 PPG and 5.8 APG, while making 47.3% of her 3-pointers this season, establishing herself as one of the best players in the WNBA.
Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks have lost five straight games. To turn things around, Los Angeles must improve on the boards, start faster and maximize the talent of Liz Cambage. The acquisition of Cambage was highly publicized this offseason, and she has averaged 15.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 2.0 BPG. However, the Sparks could do a better job of allowing Cambage to work more in the paint and dominate on the boards for easy scoring opportunities.
Minnesota Lynx
If you need a guard, pick up Moriah Jefferson (75% available). Jefferson has had a career revival with the Lynx this season after being waived by the Wings. She has averaged 27.8 fantasy points per game and her confidence on the court has been evident.
New York Liberty
Betnijah Laney was inactive Tuesday, but over her past three games, she has averaged 25.6 fantasy points and 35 MPG. Sandy Brondello confirmed that Laney will not be on the Liberty’s upcoming road trip, including back-to-back games against the Storm. Han Xu (95% available) is worth a look. She has averaged 22 fantasy points over her past two games.
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix has struggled on defense this season, ranking 11th in defensive rating, opponent second-chance points, BPG and last in SPG. With Shey Peddy injured, Sophie Cunningham (90% available) is worth considering as a fantasy streamer.
Seattle Storm
Gabby Williams (77.9% available) is a quality streaming option on the Storm. She returns to Seattle after leading Sopron Basket to their first championship in the Women’s Basketball Euroleague. Williams was named the Euroleague Final Four MVP and should be able to compile well-rounded stat lines in the WNBA.
Washington Mystics
While the Mystics continue to manage Elena Delle Donne’s workload, she is a dominant force on the court. Delle Donne has scored 33 or more fantasy points in four of the six games she’s played this season.
