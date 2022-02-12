FAQs: All you wanted to know about the IPL 2022 auction

The IPL mega auction is back after four years and the ten franchises are all set to firm up their squads by splurging millions of dollars over the coming weekend. Here is all you need to know before the hammer is picked up on Saturday.

When and where is the IPL 2022 auction?

At 12pm (6.30am GMT) on February 12 and 13 at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. It is the 15th IPL auction and the fifth mega auction, with the last big one held in 2018. The auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India.

Have teams retained any players before the auction?

Yes, a total of 27 players have been retained by the eight existing franchises, while the two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – have acquired three players each.

Who are the retained/acquired players? And which team has what amount in their purse ahead of the auction?



IPL 2022 auction: How the teams line up ESPNcricinfo

How many players will be available at the auction?

A total of *600 players (377 Indian and 223 overseas) will be up for grabs. This shortlist was pruned from the original list of 1214 players based on the wishlist of the ten franchises, and 10 more names were then added on auction eve.

What is the minimum/maximum number of players each team can have in their squad?

By the end of the auction, each team should have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. They also need to spend a minimum of INR 67.5 crore (USD 9 million approx.) from their total purse of INR 90 crore (USD 12 million approx.). And each squad can have at most eight overseas players in the squad.

What is the auction process?

The players have been divided into different sets based on their specialty, barring a group of ten marquee players who will open the auction. The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players based on specialisation – batters, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers – before moving on to uncapped players.

There are 62 sets altogether including the marquee set. While the IPL has segregated the sets as per the specialisation of the players, capped and uncapped players will be alternated after a few sets.

Marquee set at the 2022 IPL auction ESPNcricinfo Ltd

What is the distribution of capped and uncapped players?

There are a total of *229 capped players, 364 uncapped, and seven players from the Associate teams.

How many players will be part of the bidding on the first day?

A minimum of 97 players will be up for bidding on Saturday*. If time permits, it will go on till player number 106 or player number 116. The first 18 sets (till player 161) will be presented for auction the next day before moving on to the accelerated process. The accelerated auction begins after lunch on Sunday, from 162.

What is the accelerated process?

As the name suggests, the accelerated process is to quicken the whole auction process. After the first day of the auction, the franchises will be asked to nominate, from the remaining pool, the players they are interested in. Those players will go under the hammer on Sunday. This process could be repeated again if any franchise wants to further nominate anyone unpresented/unsold until then.

Are there Right-to-Match (RTM) cards available to teams?

No. Unlike the last mega auction in 2018, the IPL has decided not to have RTMs this time. One reason behind that could be the IPL wants to ensure the two new teams will get an equal opportunity to stack up a strong squad.

What happens if a player who was uncapped at the time of registering himself for the auction has made his international debut since then?

Let’s take the example of Deepak Hooda. Hooda was in the uncapped category at the time of registering for the auction, but he got his ODI cap last week against West Indies. When the IPL added ten more names to the auction list on Friday, they also moved him to the capped category and updated his base price from INR 40 lakh (USD 53,000 approx) to INR 75 lakh (USD 99,000 approx).

What is the lowest and highest base price?

The lowest is INR 20 lakh (USD 27000 approx.) and the highest is INR 2 crore (USD 270,000 approx.). The ten marquee players are all marked at INR 2 crore. Overall, there are 48 players (17 Indian and 31 overseas) with a base price of INR 2 crore, and then the base price reduces to 1.5 crore, 1 crore, 75 lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh and 20 lakh.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction?

The youngest player in this auction is Afghanistan’s 17-year-old Noor Ahmad. A left-arm wristspinner, Noor has already played in the BBL, PSL and LPL, but he is yet to make his international debut.

The oldest player in the auction is T20 veteran Imran Tahir. He was part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings squad in the 2021 edition, and, at 43, Tahir is currently representing Multan Sultans in the PSL. He also featured in the LPL and Legends League Cricket recently.

Who are the top players missing from the auction and why?

Some of the top names missing from the auction list are Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Sam Curran, Dan Christian, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Tom Banton and Matt Henry, among others.

Most of the above opted out because of workload management or bubble-fatigue concerns as the IPL runs for two months, including the pre-tournament quarantine. Players like Starc and Stokes want to remain fresh for their international assignments. Sam and Tom Curran are unavailable because of injuries, while Gayle didn’t make his reasons public.

How is Jofra Archer in the auction list if he is unlikely to play the 2022 IPL?

Archer, the MVP in IPL 2020, last played a competitive game in July 2021 and underwent a second elbow operation in December, putting his IPL 2022 participation in serious doubt as he is still undergoing rehab and could be fit only in June.

Archer’s name was not in the initial list of 1214 players but he was added to the final list. The ECB registered Archer for the auction “with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024”. Since he’s unlikely to feature in the 2022 IPL, his name won’t be in the marquee set but in the accelerated set of players, scheduled for the second day of the auction.

What is the silent tie-breaker?

The silent tie-breaker has existed in IPL auctions since 2010, and it has been used only three times so far. It comes into play when a franchise makes a “last bid” for a player wherein it would have exhausted its purse and that amount would be matched by another franchise. Both franchises would then need to submit a written bid stating an amount they would pay over the “last bid” they had made.

That tie-break bid is the separate amount the franchise has to pay to the BCCI and is not deducted from their purse. There is no limit on the amount of the tie-break bid. If the silent bids are also equal, the process will be repeated.

Who will be the auctioneer

It will be Hugh Edmeades. He took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since.

With inputs from Gaurav Sundararaman and Nagraj Gollapudi