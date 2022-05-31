Faris Team Real Estate Expands to Serve Clients in Florida!

This Mega Actual Property Group is increasing to Southwest Florida to go full out® for purchasers and supply the Finest Actual Property Expertise on the earth.
NAPLES, FL, Might 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Right this moment, Faris Group Actual Property, Canada’s #1 Actual Property Group, introduced that they’re increasing to the Southwest Florida Area. With the launch of their new workplace in Naples, Faris Group is able to go full out® for the Southwest Florida Housing Market and the communities of Fort Myers, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island.
“We’re tremendous excited to be opening our Florida department. That is our ninth location,” says Mark Faris, CEO and Dealer of Faris Group.
In 2021, Faris Group Actual Property Brokerage achieved $1.four billion in annual gross sales quantity and offered over 1,700 properties. Its shopper service is unparalleled to others available in the market, with almost 10,000 Finest Actual Property Experiences since 2007. With specialists in each area, from negotiating to advertising and marketing, to Actual Property agreements, Faris Group is targeted on delivering the perfect outcomes for his or her purchasers and group.
With this new location, Faris Group is trying ahead to serving purchasers from either side of the border. “We’re thrilled to supply Canadians who wish to transfer to Florida the chance to search out their dream trip house, in addition to serving Floridians with our Finest Expertise Assured promise, as we proceed to remodel the Actual Property trade,” says Faris.
Faris Group attributes their success to 3 model guarantees:
- Skilled, Loving, Native Realtors® who dwell the place you reside and can at all times go full out for you®.
- Distinctive Advertising and marketing together with complimentary house staging, skilled images and videography, premium house function books and a lot extra! Shoppers’ properties promote sooner and for extra worth with Faris Group’s confirmed system backed by a group of consultants.
- The Finest Expertise Assured in delivering distinctive Finish-To-Finish Stress-Free Actual Property Expertise, or purchasers can cancel their settlement without charge.
To study extra or to ebook an appointment, go to faristeam.com.
About Faris Group: Faris Group is Canada’s #1 Actual Property Group with eight places throughout Ontario. Since its launch in 2007, Faris Group has helped almost 10,000 purchasers purchase and promote properties with its group of Skilled, Loving, Native Realtors®, Distinctive Advertising and marketing and Finest Actual Property Expertise Assure.
SOURCE Faris Group