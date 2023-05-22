Fatal collision involving Brightline, FEC train and pedestrian in Deerfield Beach under investigation – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Broward Sheriff’s Office murder detectives are investigating a collision that befell on Sunday morning in Deerfield Beach, which claimed the lifetime of a pedestrian. The twist of fate concerned a Brightline train, a Florida East Coast (FEC) train, and a person strolling alongside the tracks.

The collision used to be reported close to Dixie Highway, simply north of Hillsboro Boulevard, at roughly 9:07 a.m. Multiple reviews have been gained through Broward County Regional Communications, and BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on the spot. Unfortunately, a feminine pedestrian used to be pronounced useless.

As in line with the statements given through witnesses to detectives, the pedestrian had crossed the protecting barrier on Hillsboro Boulevard deliberately and used to be strolling northbound at the Brightline train tracks, ignoring the protection warnings. At the similar time, an FEC Railway shipment train handed at the adjoining east aspect monitor, touring southbound. The Brightline train, heading southbound on its designated monitor, hit the pedestrian with complete pressure. The have an effect on used to be so robust that she used to be thrown into the adjoining tracks, and the upcoming FEC train hit her.

Following the incident, representatives from Brightline and a distinct investigator from the FEC Railroad Police have been provide to lend a hand with the investigation. The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit had been assigned to resolve the instances resulting in the collision, collect proof, and document statements.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reminds the general public to workout warning round railroad tracks and observe all protection measures and limitations put in position to steer clear of such injuries.

