Fatal Little Havana shooting under investigation

MIAMI – City of Miami police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Little Havana.

Police stated it occurred Tuesday at round 3:45 a.m., within the space of SW eighth Street and twelfth Court.

Police inform CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

They discovered a person with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

“We don’t know how this happened,” stated Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva.

“The victim had just been standing outside of his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of verbal altercation with another subject before being shot,” stated Delva.

Surveillance video from a close-by house exhibits what seems to be the sufferer’s automotive pulling up and parking alongside the facet of the highway.

“We’re not sure of the motive behind the shooting nor are we sure of what the altercation was about,” added Delva.

The lethal shooting occurred proper exterior of a girl’s house. She advised CBS4 she did not hear something and that she would not know the sufferer.

Anyone with information is requested to name Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.